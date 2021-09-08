Phil Collins’ Hollywood actor daughter Lily Collins gets married in "magical" ceremony

8 September 2021, 12:28

Phil Collins’ Hollywood actress daughter Lily Collins marries director Charlie McDowell in "magical" ceremony
Phil Collins’ Hollywood actress daughter Lily Collins marries director Charlie McDowell in "magical" ceremony. Picture: Getty
Hannah Lovejoy

By Hannah Lovejoy

Phil Collins’ daughter Lily Collins has married her long-term partner in a private ceremony in the US.

Emily in Paris star Lily Collins got married to her long-term partner Charlie McDowell on Saturday (September 4) in Dunton Hot Springs, Colorado, according to her Instagram.

In a series of Instagram posts, Lily shared pictures from her wedding and they were accompanied by sweet captions about her big day.

In one photo, Lily is smiling and added that she’s “never been happier” in the caption.

The first photo that Lily posted was of her and Charlie sharing a kiss as bride and groom - accompanying the picture was a caption revealing more details about the special moment in Lily’s life.

“I’ve never wanted to be someone’s someone more than I do yours, and now I get to be your wife. On September 4th, 2021 we officially became each other’s forever. I love you beyond @charliemcdowell,” Lily wrote.

Lily is Phil Collins' third child and was the only child from his second marriage to Jill Tavelman.

Lily’s relationship with her father has been turbulent over the yeaars, and she addressed how she felt about him in her book of personal essays titled Unfiltered: No Shame, No Regrets, Just Me.

“I forgive you for not always being there when I needed and for not being the dad I expected,” she wrote, according to Vanity Fair.

“I forgive the mistakes you made. And although it may seem like it’s too late, it’s not. There’s still so much time to move forward.”

Lily’s husband Charlie McDowell is a filmmaker who has directed movies including The One I Love and The Discovery. Charlie’s parents are actor Malcolm McDowell and actress Mary Steenburgen.

In her final post about the weekend, Lily described her relationship as a “fairytale” and said that it’s now a “forever reality”. She added that one of the only ways to describe her wedding weekend was as “magical”.

The post reads: “What started as a fairytale, is now my forever reality. I’ll never be able to properly describe how otherworldly this past weekend was, but magical is a pretty good place to start.”

