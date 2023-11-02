When Phil Collins gave Berlin goosebumps with devastating 1990 performance of 'Against All Odds'

2 November 2023, 13:23

Phil Collins' 1990 concert at Berlin's Waldbühne arena is widely regarded as one of his greatest performances.
Picture: Eagle Rock/Virgin Records

By Thomas Edward

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

It's widely regarded as his greatest ever live concert.

That's at least the stance that Phil Collins took, when he performed in Berlin during his 1990 Seriously, Live! World Tour.

However, when Phil Collins stepped foot on to the stage of a historic Berlin venue, the Waldbühne, the Genesis singer and drummer likely wouldn't have guessed it.

After the release of his 1989 album ...But Seriously - still his most successful solo album to date - Phil was at the peak of his pop powers.

Despite taking his foot off the pedal for several years, trying his hand at acting in films like his leading role in Buster and as a crime boss in the era-defining series Miami Vice, he returned to music re-energised.

The first single from his best-selling fourth studio album, 'Another Day in Paradise', became a major global hit almost immediately, seeing out the 1980s and in the 1990s as the number one single in Germany.

Noticeably, ...But Seriously was a distinct departure from the dance-pop rock that made up his previous album, 1985's No Jacket Required.

Now Phil was occupied with societal issues, in a more meaningful perspective of the world and of his relationships.

His new worldview translated with his previous material too, especially his devastating performance of 'Against All Odds' which gave every single member of the Berlin audience goosebumps.

Phil Collins - Against All Odds (Seriously Live in Berlin 1990)

The Berlin Wall had recently been torn, which reunited the East and the West of the divided city in a moment of unity that became one of the most poignant images and messages of the time.

With a renewed sense of liberty and freedom, the Berlin masses - 22,000 people to be exact - packed in to see the pop idol during his stint in the German capital.

But little did Phil know the level of energy and enthusiasm that would come flooding out from the crowd when he took to the stage.

Every opportunity they got, notably throughout his epic ballads, the audience would raise their lighters and illuminate the arena.

There was a real sense of relief amongst the crowd that the torrid period of history was finally behind them, and Phil provided the perfect soundtrack.

Phil matched the energy of the crowd with each and every note of 'Against All Odds'.
Picture: Eagle Rock/Virgin Records
22,000 people packed into Berlin's Waldbühne theatre to see Phil at the peak of his powers.
Picture: Eagle Rock/Virgin Records

...But Seriously saw Phil move in a different musical direction, and featured guest appearances from the likes of Eric Clapton and David Crosby.

Though it didn't alienate his fanbase. If anything, it saw his global audience grow, which was evident from its chart position around the world, and the number of fans that came out to see him.

The Seriously, Live! World Tour saw Collins perform across multiple continents, and spanned almost the entirety of 1990, finishing at Madison Square Garden on 3rd October that year.

Drawing from his four solo albums, the concerts would result in the longest performances of his career, clocking in at nearly three hours a night, giving Bruce Springsteen a run for his money.

That meant the majority of his hits were present in the setlist, much to the glee of the global crowds flocking to hear him.

Phil Collins - Another Day in Paradise (Seriously Live in Berlin 1990)

Another highlight from his Berlin concert was the rendition of the celebrated lead single from ...But Seriously, 'Another Day In Paradise'.

Taking to the piano and removing his purple suit jacket, Phil brought the audience to a standstill in one of the night's most powerful moments.

Of course, it became one of his most beloved anthems, later going on to win Record Of The Year at the Grammy Awards in 1991.

Due to the ecstatic crowd reaction throughout Phil's concert in Berlin, he eventually released the entire live version as a DVD in 2013 called Serious Hits...Live!.

Thankfully, now new generations of fans can continue to appreciate the pop rock master in his pomp.

