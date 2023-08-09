Phil Collins' albums ranked from worst to best

Phil Collins is one of the most successful and influential pop-rock artists of all time.

He has sold over 150 million records worldwide, won multiple Grammy and Academy Awards, and been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Phil Collins is also known for his versatile and distinctive voice, skilful drumming, and catchy and emotional songs.

But which of his albums is the best? How do they compare in terms of quality, popularity, and impact? Which ones showcase his talents and creativity the most? And which ones are the most enjoyable and memorable to listen to?

Dance Into the Light Phil Collins - Dance into the Light. Picture: Face Value/Atlantic/WEA Dance into the Light was released in 1996 and was his sixth solo studio album. It was the first album he recorded after leaving Genesis in 1996. The album features a more upbeat and optimistic mood than his previous work, reflecting his personal changes at the time. The album includes influences from African and Caribbean music, as well as collaborations with Hugh Masekela and The Phil Collins Big Band. It received mixed reviews from critics and fans, who praised its diversity and energy, but also criticized its lack of coherence. The album peaked at number four in the UK and number 23 in the US, making it his lowest-charting album in both countries at the time.

Released in 2002, this was his seventh and final studio album of original material. It received mixed to negative reviews from critics, with some who found it rather uninspired. However, some fans and listeners enjoyed the album's mellow and soothing sound, and praised Phil's vocals and production. It featured the catchy single 'Can't Stop Loving You', the heartfelt ballad 'You Touch My Heart', and the socially conscious 'Don't Get Me Started'.

Going Back Phil Collins - Going Back. Picture: Atlantic/WEA Phil Collins' eighth solo studio album, this was released in 2010. It is a tribute to the Motown sound that influenced his musical career, featuring covers of classic songs by artists like The Temptations, Stevie Wonder, The Four Tops, and Marvin Gaye. Phil recorded the album with three of the surviving Funk Brothers, the legendary session musicians who played on many Motown hits. He also tried to recreate the original arrangements and production as faithfully as possible, using vintage instruments and equipment. The album received mixed reviews from critics, who praised his passion and enthusiasm for the material, but also criticized his lack of originality and creativity. Some reviewers also felt that his voice was not suited for the soulful and expressive songs he chose to cover. The album was a commercial success, however, reaching number one in several countries, including the UK.

Both Sides was a deeply personal and introspective work, and was recorded by Phil entirely by himself, playing every instrument and producing every track. The album explores themes of love, loss, loneliness, and social issues, with a mix of ballads and mid-tempo songs.

The album received mixed reviews from critics, some of whom praised its honesty and emotion, while others criticized its lack of variety and hooks. The album was a commercial success, reaching number one in the UK and number 13 in the US, and spawning four singles: 'Both Sides of the Story', 'Everyday', 'We Wait and We Wonder' and 'Can't Turn Back the Years'.

Hello, I Must Be Going! Phil Collins - Hello, I Must Be Going! - vintage vinyl cover album (Front). Picture: Alamy This was the second solo album by Phil Collins, released in 1982. It is a continuation of the pop and R&B style that he established on his first solo album, Face Value, in 1981. The album features some of his most well-known songs, such as 'I Don’t Care Anymore', his cover of 'You Can’t Hurry Love', and 'Don’t Let Him Steal Your Heart Away'. The album was a commercial success, reaching number two in the UK and number eight in the US, and selling over three million copies worldwide. It also received mostly positive reviews from critics, who praised Collins’ songwriting, production, and vocals. However, some critics also noted that the album was not as innovative or surprising as Face Value, and that some of the songs sounded too similar to each other or to his previous work.

…But Seriously was a departure from Phil's previous pop-oriented albums, as it tackles more serious and social issues, such as homelessness, apartheid, and political corruption. The album was released in 1989 and was a huge commercial success, topping the charts in both the UK and the US.

It also spawned four hit singles, including 'Another Day in Paradise', which won the Grammy Award for Record of the Year in 1991. However, the album also received mixed reviews from critics, who praised Phil's vocal performance and production skills, but criticized his lyrics and lack of originality. Some reviewers also felt that Collins was trying too hard to be socially conscious and relevant, without offering any personal or emotional insight.

Face Value Face Value is the debut solo album by Genesis front man Phil Collins, released in February 1981. Picture: Alamy Phil Collins’ album Face Value is widely regarded as one of his best albums, both critically and commercially. It was his debut solo album, released in 1981, after he had established himself as the lead singer and drummer of Genesis. The album was inspired by his personal turmoil, especially his divorce from his first wife, and it features some of his most emotional and powerful songs. Some of the highlights of the album are 'In the Air Tonight', the iconic opening track known for its dramatic drum break, 'I Missed Again' featuring the horn section of Earth, Wind & Fire, and 'If Leaving Me Is Easy', a tender and heartbreaking ballad co-written by Eric Clapton.