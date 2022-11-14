Peter Gabriel facts: former Genesis singer's age, wife, children, career and more revealed

14 November 2022, 09:25

Peter Gabriel is considered to be one of music's greatest innovators.
Peter Gabriel is considered to be one of music's greatest innovators. Picture: Press Release

By Thomas Curtis-Horsfall

Throughout his entire career, Peter Gabriel has pioneered experimental pop and rock music.

Here's all you need to know about the innovative artist:

Who is Peter Gabriel?

Peter Gabriel performing live in 2007.
Peter Gabriel performing live in 2007. Picture: Alamy

Peter Gabriel is a celebrated musician, singer, songwriter, record producer and activist who has been one of the most influential figures in experimental rock and pop.

He rose to prominence as the theatrical frontman of prog rock group Genesis before embarking on a hugely successful solo career.

As a solo artist, Peter Gabriel released iconic songs such as 'Sledgehammer', 'Solsbury Hill', 'In Your Eyes' and 'Don't Give Up' which featured Kate Bush.

His most successful album, 1986's So, is certified triple platinum in the UK and five times platinum in the US, winning Gabriel a record nine MTV Awards and two BRIT Awards.

He's won three BRIT Awards in total, along with six Grammy Awards, the Ivor Novello Award for Lifetime Achievement, the Man of Peace award from the Nobel Peace Prize laureates, and was named as one of the 100 most influential people in the world by Time magazine in 2008.

Peter Gabriel has been described as an incredibly political musician, being involved in numerous humanitarian efforts and performing at various human-rights benefit concerts.

He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame in 2010 as a member of Genesis.

How old is Peter Gabriel and where was he born?

Peter Gabriel (far right) with Genesis. (Photo by David Warner Ellis/Redferns)
Peter Gabriel (far right) with Genesis. (Photo by David Warner Ellis/Redferns). Picture: Getty

Peter Brian Gabriel was born on 13th February 1950 in Chobham, Surrey in England. He celebrated his 72nd birthday in 2022.

He was born into a middle-class family - his father, Ralph was an electrical engineer and his mother Edith was from a musical family.

His great-great-great-uncle, Sir Thomas Gabriel was Lord Mayor of London from 1866 to 1877.

How did Peter Gabriel get his start in music?

Peter Gabriel in 1977 after he departed Genesis.
Peter Gabriel in 1977 after he departed Genesis. Picture: Alamy

Peter Gabriel cites hymns as his earliest musical influence, saying they were "the closest I came to soul music before I discovered soul music."

After his school band Garden Wall disbanded, he met fellow pupils Mike Rutherford and Anthony Phillips and founded progressive rock group Genesis in 1967.

Though their first album was a huge flop which led them to split up temporarily, drummer Phil Collins joined in 1970 and they started treating Genesis as a full-time job, eventually gaining considerable success.

Their fourth studio album, Foxtrot, was an album chart hit with the band receiving notoriety for Gabriel's outlandish stage outfits when performing live.

Why did Peter Gabriel leave Genesis?

His on-stage theatrics caused friction within Genesis with Gabriel eventually departing in 1975. (Photo by Michael Putland/Getty Images)
His on-stage theatrics caused friction within Genesis with Gabriel eventually departing in 1975. (Photo by Michael Putland/Getty Images). Picture: Getty

Though Peter Gabriel's increasingly theatrical stage attire helped improve Genesis' profile, the band felt it was detracting from their music.

Tensions increased when Gabriel insisted on writing all of the song lyrics, with creative differences between him and the rest of the group becoming more apparent.

In 1975 he eventually left Genesis to keep pursuing more experimental methods in music, saying he had an interest in more "foreign sounds".

Critics felt the band couldn't survive without Gabriel, though Phil Collins reluctantly took over lead vocals (after auditioning approximately 400 other singers) and achieved more mainstream success.

What are Peter Gabriel's biggest songs?

- 'Sledgehammer'

- 'Solsbury Hill'

- 'Don't Give Up' (featuring Kate Bush)

- 'Big Time'

- 'Games Without Frontiers'

- 'Steam'

- 'Shock The Monkey'

- 'Red Rain'

- 'In Your Eyes'

- 'Book Of Love'

Is Peter Gabriel married?

Gabriel married his second wife, Meabh Flynn, in 2002.
Gabriel married his second wife, Meabh Flynn, in 2002. Picture: Alamy

Peter Gabriel has been married to Meabh Flynn since 2002. They have two sons together, born in 2001 and 2008, Isaac and Luc.

He has two daughters, Anna-Marie (born 1974) and Melanie (born 1976) from his first marriage to Jill Moore. They married in 1971 but divorced in 1986 after her affair with Gabriel's producer David Lord.

It's been reported that Peter Gabriel has had relationships with his collaborator Kate Bush, Irish pop star Sinead O'Connor, and actress Rosanna Arquette though none of these have been confirmed by Gabriel himself.

What is Peter Gabriel's net worth?

Peter Gabriel's net worth is an estimated $95 million.

What else should be know about Peter Gabriel?

Peter Gabriel has helped to popularise 'world music' throughout his career, and founded the world music festival WOMAD in 1982.

His song 'In Your Eyes' is most famous by being the song John Cusack's character plays from a boombox in 1989 film Say Anything.

He is outspoken about his left-wing political beliefs and has supported both Labour and the Green Party in recent elections.

In 2022, Peter Gabriel announced his new album i/o - his first album of new original material since 2002's Up - alongside a huge tour in support.

