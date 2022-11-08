Peter Gabriel announces new album and first UK live shows in nearly 10 years

8 November 2022, 11:56

By Mayer Nissim

Peter Gabriel is returning with his first studio album of new material in 20 years.

Peter Gabriel hasn't released any new music or played live in the UK for a long, long time, but all that is about to change.

The former Genesis frontman has today announced a new album i/o and a supporting European tour, which closes with a batch of UK dates.

Peter Gabriel said: "It's been a while and I am now surrounded by a whole lot of new songs and am excited to be taking them out on the road for a spin. Look forward to seeing you out there."

i/o will be Gabriel's first studio album since 2011's orchestral re-recordings project New Blood

That album came out a year after the covers record Scratch My Back. Gabriel's last solo album of newly-written material was 2002's Up, which came a full decade after 1992's Us.

Peter Gabriel in concert
Peter Gabriel in concert. Picture: Getty Images

The full 2023 UK and Ireland tour dates are as follows:

  • Saturday 17 June – Utilita Arena, Birmingham
  • Monday 19 June – The O2, London
  • Thursday 22 June – OVO Hydro, Glasgow
  • Friday 23 June – AO Arena, Manchester
  • Sunday 25 June – 3Arena, Dublin, Ireland

Tickets for the i/o tour go on sale this Friday, November 11 via LiveNation, though members of Peter's Fan Club mailing list have access from today.

Peter Gabriel played classic concerts at the Glastonbury Festival in 1979 and 1994, and his new tour dates have an open spot on Saturday, June 24 where he could well return.

On the upcoming tour, Gabriel will be joined at the shows by regular bandmates Tony Levin, David Rhodes and Manu Katché.

The band play a mix of new songs from i/o as well as "hits, fan favourites and the unexpected" from Gabriel's back catalogue.

