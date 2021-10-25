Genesis announce rescheduled London O2 dates for their farewell tour in 2022

25 October 2021, 11:25

Genesis Perform At The The SSE Hydro, Glasgow
Genesis Perform At The The SSE Hydro, Glasgow. Picture: Getty

By Tom Eames

Genesis have confirmed that their postponed dates at The O2 in London have now been rescheduled.

The legendary trio were forced to cancel their three nights at the London venue earlier this month after a member of their performing band had been tested positive for Covid-19.

Thankfully, Genesis have now revealed that they will return to London at the end of their European dates in March 2022, providing there aren't any more hiccups next year.

Genesis will perform at London's O2 on March 24, 25 and 26. Tickets for the original shows will still be valid for these dates, and ticket companies will be in contact with holders.

Details for the cancelled final date in Glasgow have yet to be revealed.

Tickets for these dates will go on sale at 9am on Friday, October 29.

The new dates for the European jaunt of the Last Domino? tour are:

  • Monday 7 March - Mercedes-Benz Arena, Berlin, Germany
  • Tuesday 8 March - Mercedes-Benz Arena, Berlin, Germany
  • Thursday 10 March - ZAG Arena, Hannover, Germany
  • Friday 11 March - ZAG Arena, Hannover, Germany
  • Sunday 13 March - LANXESS Arena, Cologne, Germany
  • Monday 14 March - LANXESS Arena, Cologne, Germany
  • Wednesday 16 March - La Défense Arena, Paris, France
  • Thursday 17 March - La Défense Arena, Paris, France
  • Monday 21 March - Ziggo Dome, Amsterdam, Netherlands
  • Thursday 24 March - O2 Arena, London, England (rescheduled show)
  • Friday 25 March - O2 Arena, London, England (rescheduled show)
  • Saturday 26 March - O2 Arena, London, England (rescheduled show)

The Last Domino? tour features Mike Rutherford and Tony Banks reunited with frontman Phil Collins.

Due to health problems, Phil is unable to drum with the group, with his son Nic replacing him at the kit.

Phil has said that despite the question mark on the tour's name, these shows will be his last with the group.

