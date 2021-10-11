Genesis postpone final UK Last Domino tour dates after positive COVID tests in the band

11 October 2021, 11:07

Genesis at the SSE Hydro in Glasgow
Genesis at the SSE Hydro in Glasgow. Picture: Getty

By Mayer Nissim

The band were due to wrap up the UK leg of their reunion tour this week.

Genesis have postponed the last four shows on their reunion Last Domino? tour.

The band cancelled their planned show at Glasgow SSE Hydro last Friday, and also said they will have to postpone their three planned shows at The O2 in London this week.

In a statement on their official website, the group confirmed that they had been forced to make the difficult decision after taking guidance and advice from the government following positive COVID-19 test results within the band.

Genesis The Last Domino? Tour: Tickets, UK dates, venues and all the details

They have pledged to reschedule the dates as soon as possible, and confirmed that all original tickets will remain valid for the new shows, with ticket providers getting in touch directly with fans.

"This is a hugely frustrating development for the band who are devastated with this unlucky turn of events," said the band, who have been forced to postpone these shows on multiple occasions since the start of the pandemic.

"They hate having to take these steps but the safety of the audience and touring crew has to take priority. They look forward to seeing you upon their return."

Read more: The 10 greatest Phil Collins songs ever, ranked

The Last Domino? tour features Mike Rutherford and Tony Banks reunited with frontman Phil Collins.

Due to health problems, Phil is unable to drum with the group, with his son Nic replacing him at the kit.

Phil has said that despite the question mark on the tour's name, these shows will be his last with the group.

More from Phil Collins

See more More from Phil Collins

Phil Collins

Phil Collins facts: Singer's age, wife, children, health and net worth revealed
Phil Collins

The 10 greatest Phil Collins songs ever, ranked

Could this be the final run of Genesis reunion shows?

Phil Collins thinks Genesis' reunion shows in 2021 will definitely be their last
Phil Collins says he can 'barely hold a [drum]stick' ahead of Genesis tour

Phil Collins says he can 'barely hold a drumstick' ahead of Genesis tour after illness
Phil Collins’ Hollywood actress daughter Lily Collins marries director Charlie McDowell in "magical" ceremony

Phil Collins’ Hollywood actor daughter Lily Collins gets married in "magical" ceremony
Tony Banks, Phil Collins and Mike Rutherford say they are rescheduling their 2021 The Last Domino? tour dates from April 2021 to September 2021.

Genesis The Last Domino? Tour: Tickets, UK dates, venues and all the details

Music

The Story of...
Song Lists
Quizzes
Music News
Interviews

Must Read on Smooth

See more Must Read on Smooth

Gary Barlow's Smooth Sessions

Smooth Sessions: Watch Gary Barlow's exclusive free virtual gig now!
How TikTok is introducing a new generation to George Michael, Queen and other icons

How TikTok is introducing a new generation to George Michael, Queen and other icons
1980s love songs

The 20 greatest love songs of the 1980s, ranked

Bee Gees star Barry Gibb and singing sensation Barbra Streisand were presenting a Grammy Award when the Australian sex symbol gently kissed the Funny Girl star as the world watched on.

When Barry Gibb tenderly kissed Barbra Streisand live on stage at the 1981 Grammy Awards
Naomi Aye, 12, was appearing on France's 2020 series of The Voice Kids when she gave the incredible performance of 'Bohemian Rhapsody'

The Voice Kids: Girl, 12, channels Freddie Mercury with spine-tingling rendition of Queen's 'Bohemian Rhapsody'
QUIZ: Can you match these logos to the correct bands and artists?

QUIZ: Can you match these logos to the correct bands and artists?

Latest Music News

George Michael speaks about his sexuality for first time in landmark 1998 interview

When George Michael came out as gay on live TV and inspired a generation

George Michael

Adele on Instagram live discussing new single 'Easy On Me'

Adele teases new track ‘Easy On Me’ on Instagram ahead of its release

Adele

Bryan Adams

Bryan Adams announces UK tour in support of new album So Happy It Hurts

Bryan Adams

Elton John and Ed Sheeran set to team up for “great” Christmas song collaboration

Elton John and Ed Sheeran set to team up for “great” Christmas song collaboration

Elton John

The Beatles' children Julian Lennon, Stella McCartney, and Dhani Harrison.

How many kids do The Beatles have, and who are they?

Beatles