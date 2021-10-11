Genesis postpone final UK Last Domino tour dates after positive COVID tests in the band

By Mayer Nissim

The band were due to wrap up the UK leg of their reunion tour this week.

Genesis have postponed the last four shows on their reunion Last Domino? tour.

The band cancelled their planned show at Glasgow SSE Hydro last Friday, and also said they will have to postpone their three planned shows at The O2 in London this week.

In a statement on their official website, the group confirmed that they had been forced to make the difficult decision after taking guidance and advice from the government following positive COVID-19 test results within the band.

They have pledged to reschedule the dates as soon as possible, and confirmed that all original tickets will remain valid for the new shows, with ticket providers getting in touch directly with fans.

"This is a hugely frustrating development for the band who are devastated with this unlucky turn of events," said the band, who have been forced to postpone these shows on multiple occasions since the start of the pandemic.

"They hate having to take these steps but the safety of the audience and touring crew has to take priority. They look forward to seeing you upon their return."

The Last Domino? tour features Mike Rutherford and Tony Banks reunited with frontman Phil Collins.

Due to health problems, Phil is unable to drum with the group, with his son Nic replacing him at the kit.

Phil has said that despite the question mark on the tour's name, these shows will be his last with the group.