When Phil Collins agreed to get pummelled by wrestling champion for TV special
9 January 2024, 12:43
He's responsible for one of pop music's most iconic drum fills.
Whenever the epic drums enter Phil Collins' moody pop hit 'In The Air Tonight', the temptation for anyone listening not to air drum the part is too much to resist.
So, historically, we're used to seeing the Genesis' singer and drumming legend pummelling the skins on stage.
It's not often that the tables are turned, and Phil himself is on the end of a royal bashing. But he's received his fair share it seems.
Specifically on one occasion in 1990, when the 'Against All Odds' swooner put together a CBS TV special to promote the US leg of his Serious Hits... Live! tour that year.
Assembling a roster of glittering stars to appear like actors and comedians Jeffrey Tambor, Vanessa Williams, Weird Al Yankovic, Gilbert Gottfried, John Candy, and rapper Dr Dre, Collins even snagged cameos from Bruce Willis, John Travolta and Don Johnson, given the anticipation for what was his biggest solo tour yet.
Following a satirical narrative about a TV executive brain-storming various ways of promoting Collins' tour, the TV special saw Phil poking fun at himself throughout.
Though at one point, he went face-to-face with world wrestling champion Ultimate Warrior, and probably wished he'd pursued more conventional ways of promotion.
On advice from fellow celebrities Vanessa Williams and Gilbert Gottfried - who play his lackeys throughout the skit whose advice would frequently border on the berserk - Collins agrees to get in the ring with a wrestling titan.
Ultimate Warrior was the world's biggest wrestling star at the time - not just in physical prowess - having de-throned the ubiquitous Hulk Hogan. He truly was the 'ultimate' warrior in that moment.
Decked out in a white leotard and embellished with a matching red polka dot balaclava and knickers, Phil looks like a deer in the headlights when he steps onto the canvas.
Their face-off starts friendly enough, with Collins and the man mountain of a wrestler dancing together to begin with.
The Ultimate Warrior can't resist the fight for too long, and proceeds to punish Phil from then onwards mercilessly.
Ultimate Warrior Vs Phil Collins
Whilst Phil's 1988 mega-hit 'Two Hearts' plays in the background, it would seem that there's certainly no love between the pair.
Of course, it's all scripted and is just a big laugh, especially for wrestling fans who get to see one of pop radio's most frequently played personalities get royally knocked about.
As Ultimate Warrior lifts and throws Phil around like a rag doll, the cuts to his stunt double are pretty obvious, but the Genesis icon proves himself to be a gifted physical actor.
It's the wrestler who sells the skit convincingly, giving Phil as much energy and enthusiasm as he would in the real wrestling ring.
Seriously... Phil Collins Pt 1 of 4
At the time, prime-time television wasn't allowed to show rock musicians performing live due to the watershed.
This is where the meta-narrative for Phil's TV special comes from, as his useless managerial team attempts to find various ways of promoting his tour whilst bending the rules only slightly.
The result is one of the strangest star-studded segments of television that Phil Collins has probably ever featured in, let alone the remainder of the cast.
They were all clearly having a good time - despite the bruises that Phil no doubt suffered - which is evidenced in John Travolta's enormous grin throughout his short cameo appearance.