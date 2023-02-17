John Travolta facts: Actor's age, children, films and family explained

John Travolta is one of the most successful actors of recent times after starring in some of the best movies of the last fifty years.

Here are the most important facts about the legendary American actor and producer, John Travolta:

How old is John Travolta? John Travolta was born on February 18, 1954. He celebrated his 69th birthday in 2023. He grew up in New Jersey with his father Sam Travolta, a semi-professional American football player, and his mother, Helen Cecilia, an actress and singer who became a a high school drama and English teacher. Picture: Alamy He grew up in New Jersey with his father Sam Travolta, a semi-professional American football player, and his mother, Helen Cecilia, an actress and singer who became a a high school drama and English teacher.

John Travolta's five siblings, Joey, Ellen, Ann, Margaret, and Sam Travolta all became actors after being inspired by their mother's love of theatre.

Is John Travolta married? John Travolta was married to 'the love of his life', actress Kelly Preston, from 1991 until her death in 2020, after a two-year battle with breast cancer. After a whirlwind romance John Travolta and Kelly Preston (pictured) got married on September 5, 1991 and were happily married for almost 29-years. Picture: Alamy John and Kelly met at a screen test in 1987 for comedy, The Experts, however Kelly was married and it wasn't until 1990 that they started dating. After a whirlwind romance, the pair got married on September 5, 1991, and were happily married for almost 29 years. John Travolta shares tribute to his wife Kelly Preston 10 months after her death

John Travolta reveals heartbreaking conversation he had with 10-year-old son after wife's death Upon announcing his wife's devastating passing, Travolta said: "Kelly’s love and life will always be remembered."

Does John Travolta have children? John Travolta and Kelly Preston had three children together. The couple welcomed their first child Jett, in April 1992 and their second child Ella Bleu in April 2000 (pictured with their son Jett in 1997). Picture: Getty The couple welcomed their first child Jett, in April 1992 and their second child Ella Bleu in April 2000. The Travolta family experienced tragedy in 2009 when their eldest son, Jett, 16 died after having a seizure while on holiday with his family.

John and Kelly then welcomed their third child, son Benjamin, in 2010, with Travolta saying at the time that their little "miracle" had "given the house a renewed spirit and purpose." Pictured with daughter Ella Bleu. Picture: Getty John Travolta has since said that being a father is life's greatest 'privilege'.