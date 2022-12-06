Kirstie Alley's love confessions: Star 'fell in love' with Patrick Swayze and 'almost ran off with' John Travolta

6 December 2022, 12:55

From left to right: John Travolta, Kirstie Alley and Patrick Swayze.
From left to right: John Travolta, Kirstie Alley and Patrick Swayze. Picture: Alamy

By Giorgina Ramazzotti

Kirstie Alley revealed she struggled to not break her marriage vows when she fell in love with her two handsome co-stars.

Kirstie Alley, whose death was announced yesterday (December 5), rubbed shoulders – and fell in love with – some of the most dashing Hollywood men of her generation.

The actress, who while a contestant on Celebrity Big Brother UK in 2018, revealed to her co-stars that she once 'almost ran off' with John Travolta, and how she also fell in love with co-star Patrick Swayze on the set of mini-series North and South.

Alley wasn't specific about when she was infatuated with Travolta, however the pair did star together in the smash hit trilogy Look Who's Talking in 1989, Look Who's Talking Too (1990) and Look Who's Talking Now (1993).

Alley wasn't specific about when she was infatuated with Travolta, however the pair did star together in the smash hit trilogy Look Who's Talking in 1989, Look Who's Talking Too (1990) and Look Who's Talking Now (1993).
Alley wasn't specific about when she was infatuated with Travolta, however the pair did star together in the smash hit trilogy Look Who's Talking in 1989, Look Who's Talking Too (1990) and Look Who's Talking Now (1993). Picture: Getty
Later in 2018, Alley gave an interview to The Sun where she gave more detail about her relationship with John Travolta, saying that not having an affair was "one of the hardest things I've ever done." (Pictured on set in 1990)
Later in 2018, Alley gave an interview to The Sun where she gave more detail about her relationship with John Travolta, saying that not having an affair was "'one of the hardest things I've ever done." (Pictured on set in 1990). Picture: Alamy
"I think I kissed Travolta," she confessed to her Big Brother co-stars. "I almost ran off and married John. I did love him, I still love him." The pair pictured filming in 1990.
"I think I kissed Travolta," she confessed to her Big Brother co-stars. "I almost ran off and married John. I did love him, I still love him." The pair pictured filming in 1990. Picture: Alamy

"I think I kissed Travolta," she confessed to her Big Brother co-stars. "I almost ran off and married John. I did love him, I still love him."

But the actress, who was married at the time, declared she did not break her marriage vows, saying: "If I hadn’t been married I would’ve gone and married him," adding: "and I would’ve been in an aeroplane because he has his own plane."

In 1991, two years before the pair filmed Look Who's Talking Now, Travolta married Kelly Preston, who in 2020 died from breast cancer.

Later in 2018, Alley gave an interview with The Sun where she gave more detail about her relationship with John Travolta, saying that not having an affair was "'one of the hardest things I've ever done."

"It wasn't a sexual relationship because I'm not going to cheat on my husband", she began.

Alley also spoke about falling in love with co-star Patrick Swayze on the 1985 miniseries North and South.
Alley also spoke about falling in love with co-star Patrick Swayze on the 1985 miniseries North and South. Picture: Getty
"I would've loved to have an affair with Patrick Swayze but we were both married so I wouldn't have gone off [with him]," she said on Celebrity Big Brother in 2018. Pictured in 1985.
"I would’ve loved to have an affair with Patrick Swayze but we were both married so I wouldn’t have gone off [with him]," she said on Celebrity Big Brother in 2018. Pictured in 1985. Picture: Getty

"But, you know, I think there are things that are way worse than sexual relationships, than cheating on someone that way," she added. "I consider what I did even worse because I actually let myself fall in love with him and stay in love with him for a long time."

Alley confessed that her infatuation with Travolta continued until his wife, Kelly Preston, confronted her in 1991.

"Kelly came up to me, and they were married then, and she said, 'Erm, why are you flirting with my husband?' she recalled. "And that was sort of when I had to make a decision and that was pretty much the end of that."

Alley also spoke about falling in love with co-star Patrick Swayze on the 1985 miniseries North and South.

"I would’ve loved to have an affair with Patrick Swayze but we were both married so I wouldn’t have gone off [with him]," she said on Celebrity Big Brother in 2018.

"I kissed him and I wish I could’ve had an affair but I’m a strong believer in fidelity and he was married," she explained, adding: "When you get on the road and you do a movie, it’s very easy to fall in love with your leading man. Very, very easy."

Kirstie Alley was married twice, her first to husband Bob Alley from 1970 to 1977 and her second to actor Parker Stevenson from 1983 to 1997. The pair had two children, son William, 30, and daughter Lillie, 28.

L to R: Kirstie Alley, John Travolta and his wife Kelly Preston pictured in 2007
L to R: Kirstie Alley, John Travolta and his wife Kelly Preston pictured in 2007. Picture: Getty

John Travolta gave a moving tribute to Kirstie Alley with an Instagram post remembering his late friend, with a photo of the pair gazing into each other's eyes.

"Kirstie was one of the most special relationships I’ve ever had," he wrote, adding: "I love you Kirstie. I know we will see each other again."

Kirstie Alley died after a short battle with cancer, her family confirmed.

"We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away, " her children wrote.

"She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and whatever adventures lie ahead."

