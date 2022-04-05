John Travolta surprises fans as he's spotted in Norfolk Morrisons and Wetherspoons

John Travolta was spotted in Norfolk. Picture: Nicola Gee/Jamie Salter

By Naomi Bartram

Grease star John Travolta posed for photos with his fans in Norfolk this week.

John Travolta has caused quite a stir after he was spotted in a supermarket and pub in the UK.

The Hollywood star is currently filming a short movie in West Raynham, Norfolk.

And it looks like he needed a quick snack to keep him going, as he popped into Morrisons in Fakenham during his break on Saturday.

Clearly shocked to see the Pulp Fiction and Grease legend shopping in their local, staff and customers asked John to pose for photos, and he obliged.

John Travolta was spotted in Morrisons in Norfolk. Picture: Nicola Gee

John, 68, was reportedly buying steak and other groceries with two bodyguards at the supermarket, while one onlooker said she bumped into him in the biscuit aisle.

If that wasn’t enough, the Danny Zuko actor was later spotted with two friends in a Wetherspoons pub in Dereham on Thursday.

Sending social media into a frenzy, he was reportedly tucking into burgers and pizza at The Romany Rye pub.

Law student Jamie Salter, 20, managed to chat to the superstar, describing it as 'a surreal experience.'

He told the Eastern Daily Press: “Meeting John Travolta was incredible. Dereham doesn’t usually play host to some of the most famous Hollywood stars on the planet.

John Travolta enjoyed a meal in Weatherspoons. Picture: Jamie Salter

“I feel extremely lucky to of met him as it certainly wasn’t what I expected to experience on a Thursday night out in Dereham. I enjoy going to The Romany Rye often and never would have anticipated my night going this way.

“We were sat at another table at the Wetherspoons and a couple of staff members pointed him out. We didn't believe them, but I walked past and got a glimpse of him. At first no one was 100-per-cent sure if it was really him, nor did anyone else want to go up and find out."

John is in the area for a movie called The Shepherd which is based on a book by Frederick Forsyth.

Set in Christmas 1957, the novel tells the story of a pilot called De Havilland Vampire who is travelling from Germany to Suffolk when his plane has a technical fault.