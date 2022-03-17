How Phil Collins' 20-year-old son Nicholas took over as Genesis drummer

Phil Collins and his son Nicholas. Picture: Alamy

By Tom Eames

Phil Collins is one of the most famous rock drummers of all time, but he has sadly had to hang up his sticks due to ill health.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

While the children of many of music's biggest names go on to follow their parents into music, one of Phil Collins's children is taking the extra step of replacing their father on stage.

Due to various health issues in recent years, Genesis singer Phil Collins is no longer able to play the drums, which is a shame as he was one of the very best.

However, the band - who recently reunited for a final tour - have found a perfect replacement for their live shows. Phil's son Nicholas, who is known as Nic, has taken over as the band's drummer, with Phil staying on as lead singer.

Here is how as a teenager Nic became the drummer of one of the world's biggest bands.