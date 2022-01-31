Lily Collins shares adorable throwback photo with her dad Phil Collins on his birthday

By Mayer Nissim

Lily Collins says that she will always need her dad Phil.

Lily Collins has been open in the past about her less-than-perfect relationship with her dad Phil.

But the Emily in Paris star said she will still always need him as she paid tribute to her famous father in a touching Instagram post yesterday (January 30) to mark his 71st birthday.

"Happy birthday, Dad. I may no longer fit in your arms or sit comfortably on your shoulders but you continue to hug me tightly when I need it most," said Lily.

"We may not get to spend time together that often but when we are face to face, you really do see me.

"You may not always believe it but please trust me when I say, no matter how old I get or what life may bring, I will always need you."

She added: "Whether I'm proudly watching you up on stage, laughing at home together playing trivial pursuit, I'm forever grateful for the moments and memories we share.

"Especially the ones I now cherish as an adult myself. Thank you for inspiring me and supporting the woman I am today. I love you to the moon and back again…"

Lily is one of Phil's five children, being born in 1989 to his second wife Jill Tavelman.

Phil and Lily Collins. Picture: Getty

Phil Collins and Lily Collins. Picture: Alamy

Last year, Phil fronted Genesis on their long-delayed The Last Domino? Tour, though his health issues meant he was replaced on drums by his son Nic.

"I'm kind of physically challenged a bit which is very frustrating cause I'd love to be playing up there with my son," Phil said at the time.

"I mean I can barely hold a stick with this hand. So, there are certain physical things which get in the way."

Lily Collins married her long-term partner Charlie McDowell last September in Dunton Hot Springs, Colorado.