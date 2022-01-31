Lily Collins shares adorable throwback photo with her dad Phil Collins on his birthday

31 January 2022, 11:05 | Updated: 31 January 2022, 11:23

By Mayer Nissim

Lily Collins says that she will always need her dad Phil.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Lily Collins has been open in the past about her less-than-perfect relationship with her dad Phil.

But the Emily in Paris star said she will still always need him as she paid tribute to her famous father in a touching Instagram post yesterday (January 30) to mark his 71st birthday.

"Happy birthday, Dad. I may no longer fit in your arms or sit comfortably on your shoulders but you continue to hug me tightly when I need it most," said Lily.

"We may not get to spend time together that often but when we are face to face, you really do see me.

"You may not always believe it but please trust me when I say, no matter how old I get or what life may bring, I will always need you."

She added: "Whether I'm proudly watching you up on stage, laughing at home together playing trivial pursuit, I'm forever grateful for the moments and memories we share.

"Especially the ones I now cherish as an adult myself. Thank you for inspiring me and supporting the woman I am today. I love you to the moon and back again…"

Lily is one of Phil's five children, being born in 1989 to his second wife Jill Tavelman.

Phil and Lily Collins
Phil and Lily Collins. Picture: Getty
Phil Collins and Lily Collins
Phil Collins and Lily Collins. Picture: Alamy

Last year, Phil fronted Genesis on their long-delayed The Last Domino? Tour, though his health issues meant he was replaced on drums by his son Nic.

"I'm kind of physically challenged a bit which is very frustrating cause I'd love to be playing up there with my son," Phil said at the time.

"I mean I can barely hold a stick with this hand. So, there are certain physical things which get in the way."

Lily Collins married her long-term partner Charlie McDowell last September in Dunton Hot Springs, Colorado.

More from Phil Collins

See more More from Phil Collins

Phil Collins

Phil Collins facts: Singer's age, wife, children, health and net worth revealed
Phil Collins

The 10 greatest Phil Collins songs ever, ranked

Anni-Frid Lyngstad and Phil Collins

When Phil Collins produced Frida's solo album at the height of ABBA's turmoil in 1982

ABBA

Phil Collins is divorcing his wife Orianne

Phil Collins legal battle will see him questioned about "not washing or brushing his teeth for a year"
Genesis Perform At The The SSE Hydro, Glasgow

Genesis announce rescheduled London O2 dates for their farewell tour in 2022

Music

Genesis at the SSE Hydro in Glasgow

Genesis postpone final UK Last Domino tour dates after positive COVID tests in the band

The Story Behind the Songs

Best Song Lists

Music Quizzes

Music News

Smooth Interviews

Must Read on Smooth

See more Must Read on Smooth

All the actors who have played James Bond

All 6 James Bond film actors, ranked in order of greatness

Michael Jackson practising thee Moonwalk

Rare footage of Michael Jackson practicing iconic 'Billie Jean' routine in 1983 is incredible
A timeline of Barry Gibb and Linda Gray's heartwarming 50-year relationship

A timeline of Barry Gibb and Linda Gray's beautiful 50-year relationship
Whitney and Kevin had a beautiful friendship

Kevin Costner's beautiful relationship with "one true love" Whitney Houston revealed
The last confirmed image of Freddie Mercury has been revealed

Freddie Mercury's last ever photo revealed: Beautiful private image of the Queen star at home
ABBA

How ABBA's two marriages and divorces split the group apart for nearly 40 years

Latest Music News

Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett: The beautiful friendship of an unlikely music duo

Music

Billy Ocean with Jenni Falconer on Famous Firsts

Famous Firsts Podcast: Billy Ocean reveals why he picked his name and how he cracked America

Music

Despite only being 19 years old, George proved to be the most knowledgeable constant on Pop Quiz that episode.

Remember when a fresh-faced George Michael became a Pop Quiz trivia king on TV?

George Michael

The Story of... 'The Winner Takes It All' by ABBA

The Story of... 'The Winner Takes it All' by ABBA

The Story of...

Shakespeares Sister - Stay

The Story of... 'Stay' by Shakespears Sister

The Story of...