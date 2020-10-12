Phil Collins 'filing lawsuit' against ex-wife after she 'marries in secret in Vegas'

Phil Collins 'filing lawsuit' after ex-wife 'marries again in Vegas'. Picture: Getty

By Smooth Radio

Phil Collins’ ex-wife Orianne Cevey, 46, has been accused of marrying a 31-year-old man "behind Phil's back", with the pair now "heading to court", according to reports.

Orianne and Phil reunited in 2016 after divorcing eight years prior, but a new marriage certificate obtained by The Sun allegedly shows that Orianne wed 31-year-old businessman Thomas Bates in Las Vegas this August.

Phil now claims his ex-wife told him she was going on a business trip and is now "filing an eviction lawsuit at court" to force her out of his home in Miami, Florida.

Orianne was awarded a British record £25million in her 2008 split with Phil, with her lawyer Frank Maister telling the newspaper: "We will deal with Mr Collins in the courthouse."

Records reportedly show the wedding took place at the Graceland Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas on August 2.

The chapel offers 'Viva Las Vegas' packages, costing £150, which include 'Elvis' escorting the bride down the aisle to give her away and then performing two songs.

Orianne met Phil aged 21 while working as his translator during his tour of Switzerland in 1994.

The pair married in 1999 but split nine years later after the birth of their sons Nicholas, now 19, and Matthew, 15.

Phil Collins and Orianne Cevey in 1997. Picture: PA

She got remarried to Charles Mejjati, but then divorced him to go back to Phil in 2016.

At the time, Phil's third wife said: "Our separation was the wrong decision. I now call Phil my husband again."

Phil supported her in 2015 following surgery on a slipped disk in her neck, prompting their reconciliation.

Orianne said: "I realised that he is indeed the man of my life."

Phil added: "We went back because we realised we had made a mistake. A lot of people don't have that chance, or don't give themselves that chance."