The UK has taken part in the Eurovision Song Contest for six decades, and while we never stand more of a chance of getting nil points than winning these days, this wasn't always the case.

It's been over 20 years since the UK last won Eurovision, but which acts have taken home the trophy before?

Sandie Shaw - 'Puppet on a String' (1967) After finishing in second place five times between 1957 and 1966, pop star Sandie Shaw finally won it for the UK. However, she wasn't a fan. She later admitted: "I hated it from the very first oompah to the final bang on the big bass drum. I was instinctively repelled by its sexist drivel and cuckoo-clock tune." See more: The 15 best Eurovision songs of all time, ranked in order of cheesy greatness

Lulu - 'Boom Bang a Bang' (1969) Cliff Richard had to settle for a very close second place in 1968 with his tune 'Congratulations', but the UK reclaimed their crown a year later. Lulu's song was actually the joint winner with three other entries that year: Salomé's 'Vivo cantando' for Spain, Lenny Kuhr's 'De troubadour' for the Netherlands, and Frida Boccara's 'Un jour, un enfant' for France. How very quaint of everyone.

Brotherhood of Man - 'Save Your Kisses for Me' (1976) For the start of the 1970s, the UK finished second three times, and Cliff was back and finished third in 1973. His mates The Shadows came second two years later. But it was this new ABBA rival group which took it home with this incredibly catchy tune. It was so popular, that it was number one in the UK two weeks before Eurovision began (a rarity at the time), and remains one of the best-selling singles of all time.

Bucks Fizz - 'Making Your Mind Up' (1981) If you wonder why a Eurovision winner usually needs some kind of gimmick, then you can probably blame Bucks Fizz and their skirt-ripping routine for that. The four piece repeated the success of Brotherhood of Man by coming out on top in '81, despite criticisms that they were out of key during the performance. See more: Where are Bucks Fizz now? The mind-boggling history of the Eurovision legends Cheryl Baker later said their poor performance was because she sang in a higher key to the rest of the group due to nerves. Mike Nolan also said that on the night the microphones got mixed up, with Baker and Jay Aston singing on the lead microphones, which had a higher volume.

Katrina and the Waves - 'Love Shine a Light' (1997) After a barren run in the '80s and '90s (we finished second four times including efforts by Michael Ball and Sonia), this British-American band finally brought the trophy home. See more: Where are Katrina and the Waves now? The 1997 Eurovision winners history revealed It was a resounding success for the UK that year, with Katrina later saying:"It was such a feel-good, lighters-in-the-air, cheesy number. It would have been embarrassing for it not to win. It had 'I am a winner' written all over it"