Where is Gina G now? Eurovision singer's age, songs, and family revealed

17 May 2021, 14:55
Gina G became an overnight star when she took her catchy tune 'Ooh Aah... Just a Little Bit' to the Eurovision Song Contest in 1996.
Amazingly, her infectious eurodance track only finished eighth that year when she represented the UK.
Despite this, Gina G's song became a huge number one single, and even reached number 12 in America. It's still fondly remembered as one of the competition's greatest songs.
But where is Gina G now and what did she do after her big hit?
Gina G is an Australian singer and record producer.
Full name Gina Gardiner, she was a DJ in Melbourne and a singer in the Australian group Bass Culture.
By 1995, she had moved to the UK, where she entered the A Song for Europe competition.
She won the show, and became the UK's entry in the 1996 Eurovision Song Contest, with the song 'Ooh Aah... Just a Little Bit'.
After the huge success of 'Just a Little Bit', Gina G released 'I Belong to You' in 1996, which was also a top 10 hit in the UK.
She also scored minor hits with the songs 'Fresh!', 'Ti Amo', 'Gimme Some Love', and 'Everytime I Fall'.
After this, she disappeared from the music industry for a number of years. This was mainly due to a long lawsuit against a former manager.
Despite recording enough music for a second album, she was sadly unable to release the material.
By 2000, she recorded several songs including a cover of Nancy Sinatra's 'These Boots Are Made for Walkin''.
She returned to the spotlight in 2003, when she took part in the reality TV show Reborn in the USA, alongside the likes of Sonia, Michelle Gayle, Tony Hadley, Peter Cox and Elkie Brooks. She was eliminated from the show in the third episode.
In 2005, she attempted to represent the UK at Eurovision again, but finished fifth out of five entries on the pre-selection show with her song 'Flashback'.
She finally released her second album Get Up & Dance in 2005, but it was only available through her website at the time.
In 2011, she released the song 'Next 2 You'.
Gina G has stayed out of the limelight in recent years, but as of 2017 Gina has her own record label, Stunt Girl Music, and lives in Los Angeles with her husband.