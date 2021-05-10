Who is James Newman? Meet the UK's 2021 Eurovision entry

10 May 2021, 11:08 | Updated: 10 May 2021, 12:30

The UK's Eurovision entry James Newman won the Brit Award for 'British Single of the Year' in 2013 as a co-writer of 'Waiting All Night' by Rudimental and Ella Eyre.
Picture: James Newman/Instagram

By Giorgina Hamilton

The UK's Eurovision entry James Newman is looking to take home the trophy at the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam, the Netherlands on May 18. Here's everything you need to know about the young star...

Who is the UK's Eurovision entry James Newman?

The UK's entry for Eurovision 2021 is none other than a Brit Award winner...!

James Newman won the Brit Award for 'British Single of the Year' in 2013 as a co-writer of 'Waiting All Night' by English drum and bass artists Rudimental and singer Ella Eyre.

See more: Eurovision: ABBA's Björn Ulvaeus' emotional speech will make you cry

The singer has also co-written other smash hit songs including 'Blame' for Calvin Harris, 'Let 'Em Talk' for Kesha and 'Coping' for Toni Braxton's 2018 album.

The Newman's are one seriously talented family: James' brother John Newman is also a chart topper, his single 'Love Me Again' went to number one in the UK in 2014.

How old is James Newman and where is he from?

James Newman was born on October, 19 1985 and is 35-years-old.

See more: Eurovision Song Contest 2020 cancelled for first time in 64 years

The singer was born in Settle, North Yorkshire where he and his brother John were brought up by his mum after his father left when he was six-years-old.

James was always interested in music and would write songs with his brother from an early age.

See more: ABBA reveals why the UK gave them 'nul points' for 'Waterloo' at Eurovision in 1974

He moved to London and by the time he was in his 20's had already managed to establish himself as a well-known singer, songwriter, musician and record producer working with some of the country's best-known artists.

What is the UK's Eurovision 2021 song called?

James Newman was chosen to represent the UK for Eurovision in 2020 with the song 'My Last Breath' before it was cancelled.

This year the song-writer has comes back stronger than ever with a new dance-pop song 'Embers' released on March 11, 2021.

See more: When did the UK last win Eurovision and when have they finished last?

James has said he wrote the song about 'enduring passion' which he feels has extra resonance as we tentatively come out of lockdown.

Speaking to the BBC James said: "I feel like everyone wants a party and to have some fun so when I was writing, that's what I had in my head.

"I wanted something people can dance to, even if it's just in their kitchen."

Listen to the UK's 2021 Eurovision entry below:

