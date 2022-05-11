Sam Ryder facts: Eurovision singer's age, TikTok career, songs, and girlfriend revealed

Who is Sam Ryder?

Sam Ryder is an English singer, songwriter and social media star.

He first found fame through TikTok, after posting music covers during the first lockdown in the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

He made his debut as a singer and guitarist back in 2009. He co-founded the band The Morning After, and released two studio albums.

In 2012, he became band Blessed by a Broken Heart's lead singer, but they split a year later.

After a stint as frontman for the American rock band Close Your Eyes, he left them in 2014.

In 2016, he travelled to Nashville to record a solo album, but it was never released.

He rose to prominence through TikTok in 2020, when he began posting his music covers. He found new celebrity fans in the likes of Sia, Justin Bieber, Alicia Keys and Elton John, and by the end of the year, he became the most-followed UK artist on the platform.

Sam soon signed a record contract with Parlophone, and in 2021, he released his debut EP, The Sun’s Gonna Rise, followed by a sold-out tour.

His songs include 'Whirlwind', 'Tiny Riot', 'July' and 'More'.