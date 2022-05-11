Sam Ryder facts: Eurovision singer's age, TikTok career, songs, and girlfriend revealed

11 May 2022, 13:25

Sam Ryder
Sam Ryder. Picture: Getty

By Tom Eames

Sam Ryder is a familiar face for TikTok users, but he'll be a newcomer to millions as they watch him represent the UK at Eurovision 2022.

Sam Ryder will be performing his song 'Space Man' at the contest in Italy, where he is surprisingly tipped to be in with a shot at the big prize, something the UK hasn't come close to for well over a decade and a half.

But who is Sam and what has he been up to so far? Here's a simple explainer:

  1. Who is Sam Ryder?

    Sam Ryder is an English singer, songwriter and social media star.

    He first found fame through TikTok, after posting music covers during the first lockdown in the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

    He made his debut as a singer and guitarist back in 2009. He co-founded the band The Morning After, and released two studio albums.

    In 2012, he became band Blessed by a Broken Heart's lead singer, but they split a year later.

    After a stint as frontman for the American rock band Close Your Eyes, he left them in 2014.

    In 2016, he travelled to Nashville to record a solo album, but it was never released.

    He rose to prominence through TikTok in 2020, when he began posting his music covers. He found new celebrity fans in the likes of Sia, Justin Bieber, Alicia Keys and Elton John, and by the end of the year, he became the most-followed UK artist on the platform.

    Sam soon signed a record contract with Parlophone, and in 2021, he released his debut EP, The Sun’s Gonna Rise, followed by a sold-out tour.

    His songs include 'Whirlwind', 'Tiny Riot', 'July' and 'More'.

  2. How old is Sam Ryder and where is he from?

    Sam Ryder was born in Essex, and he attended the St John Payne Catholic School in Chelmsford between 2000 and 2007.

    He was born on June 25, 1989, and he celebrated his 32nd birthday in 2021.

    He began singing as a child, and was inspired to pursue a career in music after seeing the Canadian rock band Sum 41.

  3. Is Sam Ryder married?

    Sam is thought to be in a relationship with partner Lois, who he opened a café with together in 2017.

The Story Behind the Songs

Best Song Lists

Music Quizzes

Music News

Smooth Interviews

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Elvis and Gladys

Who was Elvis Presley's mother Gladys? The heartbreaking story behind her life and death

Elvis Presley

The new Elvis biopic explores Presley's life in three sections.

Does Austin Butler really sing and play guitar in Elvis? His Elvis Presley vocals explained

Elvis Presley

The UK representing the UK, from Cliff Richard, Bucks Fizz and Katrina and the Waves

Who has actually won Eurovision for the UK and when have they finished last?

Eurovision

Jackie Jackson in 2009

Jackie Jackson facts: Jackson 5 singer's age, wife, children and family revealed
Mika

Mika facts: Singer's age, partner, height, songs and more revealed

Must Read on Smooth

See more Must Read on Smooth

All the actors who have played James Bond

All 6 James Bond film actors, ranked in order of greatness

Michael Jackson practising thee Moonwalk

Rare footage of Michael Jackson practicing iconic 'Billie Jean' routine in 1983 is incredible
A timeline of Barry Gibb and Linda Gray's heartwarming 50-year relationship

A timeline of Barry Gibb and Linda Gray's beautiful 50-year relationship
Whitney and Kevin had a beautiful friendship

Kevin Costner's beautiful relationship with "one true love" Whitney Houston revealed
The last confirmed image of Freddie Mercury has been revealed

Freddie Mercury's last ever photo revealed: Beautiful private image of the Queen star at home
ABBA

How ABBA's two marriages and divorces split the group apart for nearly 40 years

More Smooth Features

The Beatles

The 40 greatest Beatles songs ever, ranked

Luther Vandross

Luther Vandross facts: Soul singer's age, partner, songs and death explained
Madonna

Madonna facts: Singer's age, husband, children, net worth and more revealed
Don Henley

Don Henley facts: Eagles singer's age, wife, children and net worth revealed
Andy Gibb

Andy Gibb: Remembering the life and career of the Bee Gees' younger brother
Meat Loaf

Meat Loaf facts: 'Bat Out of Hell' singer's real name, age, wife, children and more revealed