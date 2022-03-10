Listen to the UK's 2022 Eurovision Song Contest entry 'Space Man' by Sam Ryder

10 March 2022, 11:04

By Mayer Nissim

Can the UK bounce back from the embarrassment of last year's "nul points"?

The UK has revealed its entry for the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest.

Sam Ryder will represent these shores in Turin, Italy, with his song 'Space Man'.

The UK will hoping to do a lot better than last year, when James Newman's 'Embers' came rock bottom in 26th place, being the only song to not get a single point from either the national judges or TV audiences.

We didn't do much better in the previous contest in 2019, when Michael Rice earned 11 points with 'Bigger Than Us' but still came last.

Ryder will have the advantage of a massive social media following, having already clocked up 12 million followers on TikTok and winning 97 million Likes on the platform.

"I love Eurovision. I think it's such a privilege to be able to do it," Ryder told BBC Newsbeat.

"I don't want to let the stigma or fear of coming at a certain place in a table stop me from doing something and being a part of something that I enjoy so much.

He added: "As long as I can go to Eurovision and know in my heart of hearts I'm going to do the best job I can then everything else is out of my control."

The European Broadcasting Union (EBU) announced last month that following Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine, no Russian act will participate in this year’s Eurovision Song Contest.

"The decision reflects concern that, in light of the unprecedented crisis in Ukraine, the inclusion of a Russian entry in this year’s Contest would bring the competition into disrepute," it said.

"The EBU is an apolitical member organization of broadcasters committed to upholding the values of public service.

"We remain dedicated to protecting the values of a cultural competition which promotes international exchange and understanding, brings audiences together, celebrates diversity through music and unites Europe on one stage."

Last year's contest was won by Italy. Måneskin topped the rankings with 'Zitti e buoni' and clocked up a massive 524 points, pushing 'Voilà' by Barbara Pravi representing France into second place with 499 points.

The UK hasn't won Eurovision for over two decades.

Its last victory came in 1997, Katrina and the Waves won the competition with 'Love Shine A Light'.

