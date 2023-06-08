Earth Wind & Fire's 10 greatest songs ever, ranked

By Tom Eames

Earth, Wind & Fire were one of the greatest disco and pop bands of the 20th century.

They dominated the charts in the 1970s and 1980s, and their music has truly stood the test of time.

The American group's sound encompassed genres such as jazz, R&B, soul, funk, disco, pop, Latin, and Afro-pop. They are also one of the best-selling music artists of all time, with sales of over 90 million records worldwide.

Earth, Wind & Fire were formed in Chicago by singer Maurice White in 1969, while other famous members have included Philip Bailey, Verdine White, Ralph Johnson, Larry Dunn, Al McKay, Roland Bautista, Robert Brookins, Sonny Emory, Fred Ravel, Ronnie Laws, Sheldon Reynolds and Andrew Woolfolk.

They were known for their elaborate stage shows, as well as the gorgeous blend of Bailey's falsetto and Maurice's baritone voices.

From their party floor-fillers to their heartfelt ballads, here are the greatest Earth Wind and Fire songs of all time.