Earth Wind & Fire's 10 greatest songs ever, ranked

8 June 2023, 14:54

Earth Wind & Fire's greatest hits
Earth Wind & Fire's greatest hits. Picture: Earth, Wind & Fire/YouTube

By Tom Eames

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Earth, Wind & Fire were one of the greatest disco and pop bands of the 20th century.

They dominated the charts in the 1970s and 1980s, and their music has truly stood the test of time.

The American group's sound encompassed genres such as jazz, R&B, soul, funk, disco, pop, Latin, and Afro-pop. They are also one of the best-selling music artists of all time, with sales of over 90 million records worldwide.

Earth, Wind & Fire were formed in Chicago by singer Maurice White in 1969, while other famous members have included Philip Bailey, Verdine White, Ralph Johnson, Larry Dunn, Al McKay, Roland Bautista, Robert Brookins, Sonny Emory, Fred Ravel, Ronnie Laws, Sheldon Reynolds and Andrew Woolfolk.

Earth Wind & Fire
Earth Wind & Fire. Picture: Getty

They were known for their elaborate stage shows, as well as the gorgeous blend of Bailey's falsetto and Maurice's baritone voices.

From their party floor-fillers to their heartfelt ballads, here are the greatest Earth Wind and Fire songs of all time.

  1. Shining Star

    Earth, Wind & Fire - Shining Star (Official Audio)

    This funk and soul track was taken from the band's 1975 album That's the Way of the World.

    Maurice White came up with the idea for the song while strolling at night during the their of the album at Caribou Ranch. He was inspired by seeing the starry sky, and took his ideas about the song to his bandmates.

  2. Can't Let Go

    Earth, Wind & Fire - Can't Let Go (Audio)

    A typically excellent disco track by the group for their I Am album, this track surprisingly missed out on the UK charts, stalling at number 46.

  3. Reasons

    Earth, Wind & Fire - Reasons (Official Video)

    Philip Bailey took on lead vocals on this ballad from 1975.

    It is often played at weddings, which surprised band members, since the song and lyrics tell a story about a one-night stand.

  4. Got to Get You Into My Life

    Earth, Wind & Fire - Got to Get You Into My Life (Audio)

    In an inspired move, Earth Wind & Fire decided to record a disco funk cover of this 1966 track by The Beatles.

    The song reached number one on the Billboard Hot Soul Singles chart, and number 33 in the UK in 1978.

  5. Fantasy

    Earth, Wind & Fire - Fantasy (Live)

    This 1978 song took three months to write, and was only finally finished after Maurice White was inspired by the film Close Encounters of the Third Kind.

    The R&B and soul track was sung by Philip Bailey and reached the UK top 20.

  6. Fall in Love With Me

    Earth, Wind & Fire - Fall In Love With Me (Official Video)

    Taken from their 1983 album Powerlight, Maurice White wrote this electro-disco tune with The Emotions' Wayne and Wanda Vaughn.

  7. After the Love Has Gone

    Earth, Wind & Fire - After The Love Has Gone (Live)

    Co-written by David Foster, Bill Champlin and Jay Graydon, this ballad was first offered to Hall & Oates, and was then meant to be recorded by Champlin before Earth, Wind & Fire took it on.

    The group proved that they could also record fantastic love songs as well as party anthems with this smooth classic.

  8. Boogie Wonderland

    Earth, Wind & Fire - Boogie Wonderland (Official Video)

    If you wanted one song that summed up the joy and excitement of the disco era, it would be 'Boogie Wonderland'.

    This disco-funk staple was Earth, Wind & Fire at the peak of their powers in 1979, with Maurice White going for it at the front.

    It's impossible not to get up on your feet with this one.

  9. Let's Groove

    Earth, Wind & Fire - Let's Groove (Official HD Video)

    Despite the growing backlash against disco music in the United States at the turn of the 80s, Earth Wind & Fire decided to resurrect the genre with this excellent party tune in 1981.

    The catchy tune showed that the group were able to move with the times as their style of music went into the post-disco era, and remains one of the best songs of the '80s.

  10. September

    Earth, Wind & Fire - September (Official HD Video)

    This huge disco hit from 1978 was a success around the world.

    Co-writer Allee Willis was at first bothered by the "ba-dee-ya" lyric used by Maurice White, and begged him to rewrite it: "I just said, 'What the f**k does 'ba-dee-ya' mean?' And he essentially said, 'Who the f**k cares?' I learned my greatest lesson ever in songwriting from him, which was never let the lyric get in the way of the groove."

    Several theories existed about the significance of the date of September 21st. Maurice later claimed he simply chose the date due to how it sounded when sung.

    His wife Marilyn, however, claimed that September 21 was the due date of their son, Kahbran, according to lyricist Allee Willis.

More Song Lists

See more More Song Lists

1970s songs

The 100 greatest songs of the 1970s, ranked

Barry Manilow

Barry Manilow's 10 best songs ever, ranked

Prince's greatest ever songs

Prince's 15 greatest songs, ranked

Prince

Tina Turner with Mick Jagger, Bruce Willis and David Bowie

Tina Turner's greatest ever duets: David Bowie, Mick Jagger, Rod Stewart, Bruce Willis and more

Tina Turner

Tina Turner's greatest songs

Tina Turner: Simply her 10 best songs ever, ranked

Tina Turner

More Features

See more More Features

Tina Turner and Cher were the best of friends for nearly fifty years.

How Cher and Tina Turner became life-long best friends: a timeline

Tina Turner

'Father And Son' is one of Cat Steven's most enduring songs.

The Story of... 'Father And Son' by Cat Stevens

The Story of...

Jeffrey Daniel from Shalamar

Shalamar recall how Jeffrey Daniel did the moonwalk on TV before Michael Jackson: 'We called it the backslide'

Music

Here are 10 trailblazing artists that have made the LGBTQ+ community more visible in the world through their music.

10 iconic popstars who broke LGBT boundaries

Music

Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet in Titanic: Then and now

Titanic cast then and now: Where are the stars of the 1997 movie today?

TV & Film

Must Read on Smooth

See more Must Read on Smooth

Shania Twain with her ex-husband Mutt Lange (left) and second husband Frédéric Thiébaud (right)

The complicated history of how Shania Twain swapped husbands with best friend after ex cheated on her
All the actors who have played James Bond

All 6 James Bond film actors, ranked in order of greatness

Michael J Fox and his family

Michael J Fox's wife and children: A timeline of Back to the Future star's beautiful family life
A timeline of Barry Gibb and Linda Gray's heartwarming 50-year relationship

A timeline of Barry Gibb and Linda Gray's beautiful 50-year relationship

George Michael appearing on 'Parkinson' in 1998 singing 'A Different Corner'

George Michael's stunning stripped back version of 'A Different Corner' is a lost masterpiece
Whitney and Kevin had a beautiful friendship

Kevin Costner's beautiful relationship with "one true love" Whitney Houston revealed

Elvis and Gladys

Who was Elvis Presley's mother Gladys? The heartbreaking story behind her life and death

Simon Cowell 'performs' on AGT

Simon Cowell finally sang on the Got Talent stage and he was incredible

Michael Jackson's children attended the 'King of Pop's' funeral in 2009

Who are Michael Jackson's kids Paris, Prince and Michael Jr, and where are they now?

Aretha Franklin and her son Kecalf

How many children did Aretha Franklin have and where are they now?

Elton John and David Furnish are proud fathers of Zachary, 8, and Elijah, 6.

Elton John's husband and children: Inside their family life and incredible love story

Andy Gibb

Andy Gibb: Remembering the life and career of the Bee Gees' younger brother