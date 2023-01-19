Crosby, Stills and Nash singer David Crosby has died, aged 81

David Crosby in 2018. Picture: Getty

By Tom Eames

American rock icon David Crosby has died at the age of 81.

The folk singer-songwriter was best known for being a founding member of two legendary bands of the 1960s - The Byrds and Crosby, Stills and Nash.

David Crosby was inducted into the revered Rock and Roll Hall of Fame twice, a rare feat.

His wife confirmed that Crosby died "after a long illness", while surrounded by family.

"His legacy will continue to live on through his legendary music," the statement said.

Born in California in 1941, Crosby joined The Byrds in 1964, scoring hits including a cover of Bob Dylan's 'Mr Tambourine Man'.

Crosby, Stills and Nash launched later in the decade as a supergroup alongside Graham Nash and Stephen Stills. They performed their first concert as a trio at Woodstock.

Known for their folk rock anthems and harmonized vocals, Crosby wrote songs including 'Almost Cut My Hair' and 'Deja Vu'.

The band's other most famous songs included 'Ohio', 'Our House', 'Helplessly Hoping', 'Teach Your Children' and 'Wooden Ships'.

Crosby released his critically acclaimed recent album, For Free, in 2021.