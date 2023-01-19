Crosby, Stills and Nash singer David Crosby has died, aged 81

19 January 2023, 23:03

David Crosby in 2018
David Crosby in 2018. Picture: Getty

By Tom Eames

American rock icon David Crosby has died at the age of 81.

The folk singer-songwriter was best known for being a founding member of two legendary bands of the 1960s - The Byrds and Crosby, Stills and Nash.

David Crosby was inducted into the revered Rock and Roll Hall of Fame twice, a rare feat.

His wife confirmed that Crosby died "after a long illness", while surrounded by family.

"His legacy will continue to live on through his legendary music," the statement said.

Crosby, Stills & Nash
Crosby, Stills & Nash. Picture: Getty

Born in California in 1941, Crosby joined The Byrds in 1964, scoring hits including a cover of Bob Dylan's 'Mr Tambourine Man'.

Crosby, Stills and Nash launched later in the decade as a supergroup alongside Graham Nash and Stephen Stills. They performed their first concert as a trio at Woodstock.

Known for their folk rock anthems and harmonized vocals, Crosby wrote songs including 'Almost Cut My Hair' and 'Deja Vu'.

The band's other most famous songs included 'Ohio', 'Our House', 'Helplessly Hoping', 'Teach Your Children' and 'Wooden Ships'.

Crosby released his critically acclaimed recent album, For Free, in 2021.

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Tina Turner described U2's demo for the Goldeneye theme as "the worst".

How U2's 'worst' demo became Tina Turner’s iconic James Bond theme for 'GoldenEye'

James Bond

Madonna

Madonna to bring four decades of hits to London's O2 on The Celebration Tour: Tickets and dates revealed

Madonna

Brian May and Bruce Gowers

Brian May pays tribute to 'Bohemian Rhapsody' music video director Bruce Gowers

Queen

Michael Jackson and Antoine Fuqua

Michael Jackson's official biopic will be directed by Training Day's Antoine Fuqua

Michael Jackson

Adam Lambert, George Michael and Theo James

George Michael biopic: Adam Lambert isn’t happy about latest casting rumours

George Michael

Must Read on Smooth

See more Must Read on Smooth

Shania Twain with her ex-husband Mutt Lange (left) and second husband Frédéric Thiébaud (right)

The complicated history of how Shania Twain swapped husbands with best friend after ex cheated on her
All the actors who have played James Bond

All 6 James Bond film actors, ranked in order of greatness

Michael J Fox and his family

Michael J Fox's wife and children: A timeline of Back to the Future star's beautiful family life
A timeline of Barry Gibb and Linda Gray's heartwarming 50-year relationship

A timeline of Barry Gibb and Linda Gray's beautiful 50-year relationship

George Michael appearing on 'Parkinson' in 1998 singing 'A Different Corner'

George Michael's stunning stripped back version of 'A Different Corner' is a lost masterpiece
Whitney and Kevin had a beautiful friendship

Kevin Costner's beautiful relationship with "one true love" Whitney Houston revealed

More Smooth Features

Elvis and Gladys

Who was Elvis Presley's mother Gladys? The heartbreaking story behind her life and death

Simon Cowell 'performs' on AGT

Simon Cowell finally sang on the Got Talent stage and he was incredible

Michael Jackson's children attended the 'King of Pop's' funeral in 2009

Who are Michael Jackson's kids Paris, Prince and Michael Jr, and where are they now?

Aretha Franklin and her son Kecalf

How many children did Aretha Franklin have and where are they now?

Elton John and David Furnish are proud fathers of Zachary, 8, and Elijah, 6.

Elton John's husband and children: Inside their family life and incredible love story

Andy Gibb

Andy Gibb: Remembering the life and career of the Bee Gees' younger brother