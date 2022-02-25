Revisit '52 years of memories' as Elton John bids farewell to "favourite venue" Madison Square Garden

Elton John has performed at Madison Square Garden over 70 times throughout his career. Picture: Getty

By Thomas Curtis-Horsfall

On Wednesday 23rd February 2022, Sir Elton called time on his illustrious relationship with one of the world's most famous venues.

As part of his continuing final ever tour, Farewell Yellow Brick Road, Elton John would perform at New York's iconic Madison Square Garden. For the very last time.

And it was clearly emotional for Sir Elton, as he said goodbye to his "favourite venue in the world".

After the epic performance came to a close, he reached out to his 3.9 million Instagram followers with a heartfelt message and several black and white photos from the show.

One showed his adoring fans gazing up at him, another was a signed drum he received to commemorate the concert, and the last was a solitary image of Elton poignantly looking out at the arena.

It was clearly a special moment for 'the Rocketman', who has performed at Madison Square Garden over 70 times throughout his glittering career.

"Quite a moment for me last night playing Madison Square Garden for the last time on tour" the caption reads.

"My favourite venue in the world and somewhere I’ve played over 70 times."

"Thank you for a magical couple of nights and 52 years of memories x"

And when you delve into Elton's history with the legendary New York venue, it's easy to understand why he's so emotional about performing on its stage for the final time.

He's played at Madison Square Garden so many times, he became the first ever inductee into the Madison Square Garden Hall of Fame.

His love affair with New York City began in 1970 having recorded his first live album, 17-11-70, for a radio broadcast.

But Elton's first ever show at the beloved arena came in September 1973, when his stock was steadily on the rise after the release of Caribou and Goodbye Yellow Brick Road was only weeks away from hitting the radio waves.

It was his two-night residency over Thanksgiving the following year however, that made the singer-songwriter a bonafide favourite amongst New Yorkers.

An original ticket for Elton's Madison Square Garden shows in November 1974. Picture: Music City Mike

Elton and John Lennon worked together on the track 'Whatever Gets You Thru The Night'. Picture: Getty/Steve Morley

In November 1974, Elton John was about as popular and successful as a recording artist could possibly be.

Not only had his epic double-album Goodbye Yellow Brick Road become an international sensation, he'd gained a reputation for his electric and outlandish performances.

But it was the appearance of a very special guest that made this particular show last long in the memory.

"Seeing as it’s Thanksgiving, we thought we’d make tonight a bit of a joyous occasion by inviting someone up with us onto stage. It’s our great privilege and your great privilege to see and hear Mr. John Lennon!"

Elton had appeared on John Lennon's recent single 'Whatever Gets You Thru The Night', and he invited the former Beatle to perform on stage with him.

Sadly, it would be Lennon's final ever live performance, but it wouldn't have happened without Sir Elton's encouragement.

Elton John performing at Madison Square Garden in New York City on September 11, 1986. (Photo by Ebet Roberts/Redferns). Picture: Getty

Elton was the first ever inductee into the Madison Square Garden Hall Of Fame. (Photo by Ebet Roberts/Redferns). Picture: Getty

In 1986, Elton would return to Madison Square Garden for a four-night run, having cancelled the first two shows of the Ice On Fire tour due to struggles with his vocals.

Battling laryngitis and having damaged his voice after years of substance abuse and heaving touring schedules, Elton's indulgent, fast-living lifestyle eventually took its toll on his vocal chords.

That didn't stop him from triumphantly returning to 'The Garden' stage, where he would play a two-hour set of his classic tracks each night.

The show would eventually have negative consequences however, as it caused lasting damage and changed the pitch of Elton's once-angelic voice.

Elton would return for a number of incredible shows in the years after, including his One Night Only: The Greatest Hits Live show in 2000.

It was truly spectacular, star-studded show which encompassed what Elton is all about: big hits, big personality, and big guests.

His famous pals would even join him for a number of duets, including Billy Joel on 'Goodbye Yellow Brick Road', Bryan Adams on 'Sad Songs (Say So Much)', Mary J Blige on 'I Guess That's Why They Call It The Blues', and of course, Kiki Dee on 'Don't Go Breaking My Heart'.

The concert - which was also released on DVD - indicated Elton's continued enthusiasm for live performance, despite having performed his songs countless times throughout the previous three decades.

Of course, Elton would return to Madison Square Garden again, to celebrate his 60th birthday with a one-off special performance.

The fact that he would hold his landmark occasion in his back 'Garden' shows the sheer connection Elton had to the place.

It was a typically opulent affair which also marked his 60th performance at the venue, complete with his legendary body of work, glitzy banners, clouds of confetti, and feverish applause for Elton himself.

Years after burying the hatchet, he was even joined on stage by his former co-writer and confidant Bernie Taupin.

It's not as though Elton's one to pass up a party now is it? And where better to hold it than his favourite venue in the world.

You can understand why his recent - and final - show at Madison Square Garden was tinged with sadness.

But at least we have over 50 years worth of memories to take with us.