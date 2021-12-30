Bernie Taupin facts: Songwriter's age, wife, children and Elton John partnership explained

30 December 2021, 12:55

Bernie Taupin and Elton John in 2017
Bernie Taupin and Elton John in 2017. Picture: Getty

Bernie Taupin has been Elton John's songwriting partner for his whole career, making up one of the most successful musical pairings of all time.

Jamie Bell played Bernie Taupin in the movie Rocketman, but who exactly is Bernie and how did he meet Sir Elton John?

Here are all the important facts about the talented songwriter:

  1. Who is Bernie Taupin and how did he meet Elton John?

    Elton John And Bernie Taupin in 1985
    Elton John And Bernie Taupin in 1985. Picture: Getty

    Bernie Taupin is an English lyricist, poet, and singer.

    He is best known for his long-term partnership with Elton John, writing the lyrics for most of his songs.

    In 1967, Bernie answered an advert in the UK music paper New Musical Express by Liberty Records, a company needing new songwriters. At the same time, Elton responded to the same advert, and the duo were put together.

    Elton told the man behind the desk that he couldn't write lyrics, so the man handed him a sealed envelope from a pile of lyrics, and it just so happened to contain poems by Bernie.

  2. Bernie Taupin songs: Which songs has he written?

    The Story of... 'Your Song' by Elton John

    Bernie Taupin and Elton John's partnership involves Bernie writing the lyrics before Elton adds the musical melody.

    Elton once said of Bernie: “We lived at my parents’ apartment in North London. He became the brother I never had. I love Bernie, not in a carnal way, but in the most emotional, beautiful way."

    Among the songs Bernie has written lyrics for include 'Candle in the Wind', 'Your Song', 'Goodbye Yellow Brick Road', and 'Rocket Man'.

  3. Bernie Taupin age: How old is he?

    Bernie Taupin was born on May 25, 1950. He celebrated his 71st birthday in 2021.

    He was born at a farmhouse located between the village of Anwick and the town of Sleaford in the southern part of Lincolnshire.

    He is of French ancestry, and his father was educated in Dijon, and was employed as a stockman by a large farm. His mother worked as a nanny, having previously lived in Switzerland.

  4. Bernie Taupin wife: Is he married?

    Bernie Taupin and his family
    Bernie Taupin and his family. Picture: Getty

    Bernie Taupin has been married four times.

    He was first married to Maxine Feibelman from 1971 to 1976, then to Toni Lynn Russo (the sister of actress Rene Russo) from 1979 to 1981, and then to Stephanie Haymes from 1993 to 1998.

    Since 2004, he has been married to Heather Kidd, with whom he has two daughters, Charley Indiana and Georgey Devon.

  5. What is Bernie Taupin's net worth?

    Bernie Taupin is worth an estimated £53.2 million ($70 million), according to Celebrity Net Worth.

More from Elton John

See more More from Elton John

Elton John live

Elton John's 20 greatest songs, ranked

Features

Elton John

Elton John facts: Singer's age, husband, children, parents, net worth and real name revealed
Diana and Elton

Princess Diana: Palace did not want Sir Elton John to sing at her funeral, newly released papers show
'Step Into Christmas' is the 9th most played Christmas song in the UK.

The Story of... 'Step Into Christmas' by Elton John

The Story of...

Can LadBaby's Christmas No.1 spot reign continue now they've enlisted Sir Elton and Ed Sheeran?

LadBaby enlist Elton John and Ed Sheeran for their new charity Christmas single - video

Christmas

Ed Sheeran confessed he "almost killed" Sir Elton John on set.

Ed Sheeran "almost killed" Elton John while filming their new Christmas single - video

The Story Behind the Songs

Best Song Lists

Music Quizzes

Music News

Smooth Interviews

Must Read on Smooth

See more Must Read on Smooth

All the actors who have played James Bond

All 6 James Bond film actors, ranked in order of greatness

Michael Jackson practising thee Moonwalk

Rare footage of Michael Jackson practicing iconic 'Billie Jean' routine in 1983 is incredible
A timeline of Barry Gibb and Linda Gray's heartwarming 50-year relationship

A timeline of Barry Gibb and Linda Gray's beautiful 50-year relationship
Whitney and Kevin had a beautiful friendship

Kevin Costner's beautiful relationship with "one true love" Whitney Houston revealed
The last confirmed image of Freddie Mercury has been revealed

Freddie Mercury's last ever photo revealed: Beautiful private image of the Queen star at home
ABBA

How ABBA's two marriages and divorces split the group apart for nearly 40 years

Latest Music News

Bill Withers

Bill Withers' 10 greatest songs ever, ranked

Song Lists

Simon Cowell paid tribute to Carlos Marin

Il Divo's Carlos Marin received thoughtful gesture from Simon Cowell before tragic death

Music

Bowie and the Queen

8 stars who turned down honours from the Queen, from David Bowie to George Harrison

Features

Bette Midler

Bette Midler's 10 greatest songs ever, ranked

Song Lists

Barry Manilow

Barry Manilow's 10 best songs ever, ranked

Song Lists