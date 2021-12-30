Bernie Taupin facts: Songwriter's age, wife, children and Elton John partnership explained

Bernie Taupin has been Elton John's songwriting partner for his whole career, making up one of the most successful musical pairings of all time.

Jamie Bell played Bernie Taupin in the movie Rocketman, but who exactly is Bernie and how did he meet Sir Elton John?

Here are all the important facts about the talented songwriter:

Who is Bernie Taupin and how did he meet Elton John? Elton John And Bernie Taupin in 1985. Picture: Getty Bernie Taupin is an English lyricist, poet, and singer. He is best known for his long-term partnership with Elton John, writing the lyrics for most of his songs. In 1967, Bernie answered an advert in the UK music paper New Musical Express by Liberty Records, a company needing new songwriters. At the same time, Elton responded to the same advert, and the duo were put together. Elton told the man behind the desk that he couldn't write lyrics, so the man handed him a sealed envelope from a pile of lyrics, and it just so happened to contain poems by Bernie.

Bernie Taupin songs: Which songs has he written? The Story of... 'Your Song' by Elton John Bernie Taupin and Elton John's partnership involves Bernie writing the lyrics before Elton adds the musical melody. Elton once said of Bernie: “We lived at my parents’ apartment in North London. He became the brother I never had. I love Bernie, not in a carnal way, but in the most emotional, beautiful way." Among the songs Bernie has written lyrics for include 'Candle in the Wind', 'Your Song', 'Goodbye Yellow Brick Road', and 'Rocket Man'.

Bernie Taupin age: How old is he? Bernie Taupin was born on May 25, 1950. He celebrated his 71st birthday in 2021. He was born at a farmhouse located between the village of Anwick and the town of Sleaford in the southern part of Lincolnshire. He is of French ancestry, and his father was educated in Dijon, and was employed as a stockman by a large farm. His mother worked as a nanny, having previously lived in Switzerland.

Bernie Taupin wife: Is he married? Bernie Taupin and his family. Picture: Getty Bernie Taupin has been married four times. He was first married to Maxine Feibelman from 1971 to 1976, then to Toni Lynn Russo (the sister of actress Rene Russo) from 1979 to 1981, and then to Stephanie Haymes from 1993 to 1998. Since 2004, he has been married to Heather Kidd, with whom he has two daughters, Charley Indiana and Georgey Devon.