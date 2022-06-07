Remembering Hank Snow, the country star who helped discover Elvis Presley

Hank Snow helped discover Elvis Presley. Picture: Alamy

By Tom Eames

Hank Snow was arguably the biggest singer in North America in the early 1950s, but he sound found himself being replaced by a younger upstart he helped discover.

The legendary country singer appears as a character in the upcoming Elvis Presley biopic Elvis from director Baz Luhrmann.

Played by actor David Wenham in the film, Hank Snow is depicted as something of a fuddy-duddy who didn't approve of this new upstart called Elvis Presley who had begun to upstage him while out on tour.

But was this actually the case?