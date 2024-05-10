Post Malone and Morgan Wallen finally release excellent new duet 'I Had Some Help'

Post Malone and Morgan Wallen. Picture: Post Malone/Instagram

By Tom Eames

It's been teased for what feels like years, but it's finally here.

Post Malone has debuted his official first country song, and it's a banger of a duet with Morgan Wallen.

'I Had Some Help' has been previewed with short clips on Post's socials in recent weeks, and the duet has finally been released today (May 10).

Listen to the track below:

I Had Some Help

The two first premiered the song during Morgan Wallen’s headline set at Stagecoach Festival last month (April 28), when Malone joined him for the song’s live debut.

The video for the song premieres later today below:

Post Malone - I Had Some Help (feat. Morgan Wallen) (Official Video) ft. Morgan Wallen

Post Malone has been teasing his move towards the country genre for a while, recently playing a cover of Hank Willliams’ ‘Honky Tonk Blues’ during a surprise show in Nashville in April.

In 2022, Malone told Howard Stern that he had been considering his new style for a while: “To be honest, there’s nothing stopping me from taking a camera or setting up in my studio in Utah and just recording a country album and putting it on f**king YouTube,” he said.

In 2021, he performed two country covers of songs by Brad Paisley and Sturgill Simpson for the We’re Texas relief fundraiser livestream.

The singer recently featured on ‘Fortnight’, the lead single from Taylor Swift’s massive album The Tortured Poets Department, as well as collaborating with Beyoncé on the track ‘Levii’s Jeans’, from Cowboy Carter.

Morgan Wallen will be one of this year's headliners at BST Hyde Park on 4 July.