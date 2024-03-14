Morgan Wallen's new cover of Nothing But Thieves track at Abbey Road is outstanding

Morgan Wallen at Abbey Road. Picture: Morgan Wallen/Abbey Road

By Tom Eames

Earlier this month, country music sensation Morgan Wallen surprised fans with a special release: the Abbey Road Sessions.

Recorded in the legendary Studio Two at Abbey Road Studios in London, this collection captures the magic of live performances and showcases Morgan Wallen’s versatility as an artist.

Abbey Road Studios holds a hallowed place in music history. Located at 3 Abbey Road, St John’s Wood, London, England, it has been the birthplace of countless iconic albums and songs. The studio’s rich legacy includes recordings by The Beatles, Pink Floyd, and Elton John, among others.

The Tracks

The Abbey Road Sessions features seven tracks, each recorded with Morgan's usual brand of raw emotion:

Thinkin’ Bout Me

Lies Lies Lies

Sunrise

Everything I Love

I Wrote The Book

I Deserve A Drink

Graveyard Whistling

The latter is a never-before-recorded cover of Nothing But Thieves’ haunting track. Morgan's voice weaves through the melody, infusing it with his signature country flair.

'Graveyard Whistling' by Nothing But Thieves was written by the band members and released in 2015. It is part of their debut self-titled album.

Morgan Wallen - Graveyard Whistling (Abbey Road Sessions)

Morgan shared his excitement about recording at Abbey Road: “Playing the O2 in London last fall and getting to record at Abbey Road, where so much iconic music has been made, was legendary for me and my band. We will never forget it.”

His sold-out show at the O2 marked his first performance in London, and the Abbey Road experience left an unforgettable mark on him.

Morgan Wallen - Thinkin’ Bout Me (Abbey Road Sessions)

With over 2.4 million ticket holders attending his One Night At A Time World Tour, Morgan Wallen continues to prioritize his fans. His live shows have earned him accolades, including Pollstar’s Top Country Tour and Billboard Music Awards’ Top Country Tour.

Morgan's connection with his audience remains unwavering, and the Abbey Road Sessions serve as a heartfelt gift to his dedicated supporters.

He was recently announced as a headliner for this year's BST Hyde Park show in London.