Morgan Wallen interview: Country star would love duets with 'hero' Eric Church and Miley Cyrus

By Tom Eames

Morgan Wallen had quite the eventful 2020, and he's got no plans to slow down in 2021 with a brand new album on the way.

The 27-year-old scored his first US top 10 hit with '7 Summers', debuted on Saturday Night Live and became a dad for the first time.

Morgan has clearly been busy, as he's about to release his second LP, a double-album featuring 30 tracks, titled Dangerous.

Smooth Country's Eamonn Kelly caught up with Morgan about the past year, what he has to look forward to, and his dream duets.

Watch the interview in full above.

Speaking about his upcoming release, Morgan said: "Everybody has a different strategy but for us, especially with this year, I’ve just been able to accumulate so many songs and I wanted to make sure that we spread them out during this year and make sure people were excited for what we have coming.

"We’ve already put out eight of the 30, so there’ll be 22 new songs once we get to the new album. But I mean we have the music and we’re not doing anything else so why not put it out?"

He continued: "I wanted to make sure that we had enough time to focus on the actual recording of the album too, not just throw together 30 songs. It’s a lot of work, it took a long time, it was a hard task.

"So I didn’t want to just half-ass it and luckily we had the time and managed. It’s been fun to make and I got to be more involved with it this time than I did even with my last record, so I’m a little bit more partial to this album, I think, than even my first one."

Morgan also revealed his ideal duet partners in the future, and we'd love to hear these!

"Well, Eric Church is my favourite country music singer, so I want to have a song with him before it’s all said and done, just because he’s a hero of mine.

Morgan Wallen would love to duet with Eric Church and Miley Cyrus. Picture: Smooth Country/Getty

"I really like Halsey’s voice. She’s someone that is, I don’t know, I just think she has one of the most unique voices ever so I would like to sing with her.

"And Miley Cyrus, I really like Miley Cyrus’ voice. She’s someone that I really really love her style."

Morgan Wallen's new album Dangerous: The Double Album is out on Friday, January 8.