Lady A interview: Hillary Scott, Charles Kelley and Dave Haywood tease new songs

By Rory O'Connor

Superstar band Lady A joined Smooth Country for an exclusive interview, with Hillary Scott, Charles Kelley and Dave Haywood teasing that brand new music is on the way.

Video calling from Nashville and Florida to the UK, Lady A joined Smooth Country's Eamonn Kelly as part of the digital Country Music Week 2020.

The band, who changed their name earlier this year, revealed they have been working hard on creating new music, filling their time during lockdown with songwriting and family time.

Dave explained to Smooth Country: "We've been over here working on some new music. I feel like we've been in our little Lady A bubble together.

"We're really not doing much, other than seeing each other - and some of our kids are able to go to school with masks. So it's a bit of our own little travelling bubble here.

"When we're able to get over here and write, we'll try to be in person to do some of that. But we're writing on Zoom as well and doing some weekly chats as well to stay connected, because it is weird.

"To not see each other... we're used to seeing each other every single day.

"When we're touring, we're out and travelling five days a week and we're together all the time. So it's definitely an adjustment."

Dave, 38, then laughed: "I never thought I'd say it, but I really miss them after all this time!"

Fellow band member Charles went on to reiterate that the time away from touring has allowed Lady A to become creative once again.

Charles told Smooth Country: "The one bright spot, other than family time, is we have been writing a ton. A lot of times when you come off the road after three or four shows in a row is write.

"You just kind of want to zone out for a little bit. So we've kind of stayed productive during this time. We've definitely written more songs than we have in a long time.

"We started out over Zoom, and now we try to get together when we can. But you know, there's just a lot to talk about. We keep trying to dig a little deeper.

"We feel like we've gone through a lot of life changes over the last few years. We're trying to put it into music.

"We were just having a conversation yesterday about when to release an album and the timing. I think right now while we're feeling artistic, we just want to put something down and get it in the studio.

"We may put some more songs off of the Ocean record. We're going to kind of let the art dictate where we go. I think we're always trying to put the art before the commerce, as they say."

Charles, 39, added: "We definitely want to put it out there. This next record will be deeper with inner struggles in the next batch of songs were recording."

Hillary went on to note how, while Lady A has joined together for performances and songwriting sessions, they have missed the applause from having audiences.

Hillary told Smooth Country: "I think this time is making everyone have to dig a little deeper and be creative with how to continue to do - especially the entertainment industry - what we do for a living.

"How do we continue to do it? I wrestled at the beginning of all of this... 'I know I'm a wife and I know I'm a mum and a sister and a daughter and all these things... but who am I if I don't do this?' Our bodies are just so used to that rhythm of what we do and touring.

"So it's definitely been a kind of going inwards with self discovery of the other parts of who we are and trying to get okay with those parts of how to push pause right now."

Hillary, 34, added: "However is the safest and quickest way possible [to tour] we are so ready for it!

"There's not a room we wouldn't play right now, if it was safe to play. I mean, truly, that's where we're at."