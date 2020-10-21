Exclusive

Chris Young teases ‘more than one’ new album with ‘guest tracks’ during Smooth Country interview

By Rory O'Connor

Chris Young teased a brand new album while appearing on Smooth Country with Eamonn Kelly during the first ever digital Country Music Week 2020.

Chris didn’t stop at teasing just one album either, but let his fans who were listening know that they can expect to see several albums being released by him in the very near future.

Teasing his new album exclusively to Smooth Country, Chris said: “Yeah… and it might be more than one album!

“That’s the side effect of us being able to have so much downtime as musicians.

Watch Chris Young's full interview in the video above.

“So, there’s definitely going to be a whole lot of new music coming from me very soon and loads of guest tracks and stuff that I’ve teased on my social media over the past year, and stuff that I’ll continue to tease going forward.

“It’s a bit of a double-edged sword. I know that it’s a little bit annoying when I’m like, ‘Hey, here’s something that you can’t have yet, but check it out!’ - but there’s going to be a lot for people to put their ears on!”

Chis has spent a lot of time during lockdown working on his podcast, titled The Quad with Chris Young.

The 35-year-old singer explained to Smooth Country: “It’s me and three of my friends. We do four topics of discussion every week.

“We normally talk about sports, music, movies and then we do one hot take which is kind of a catchall… it can be a bit of anything we would, not necessarily argue about, but have different opinions on.

“It’s a lot of fun. It’s something I was planning on starting this year. Obviously when we started it, everything was shut down - so it was a little bit difficult to navigate.

“If you’re doing sports, music and movies and all of those are shut down… it was a bit interesting at the beginning of the podcast to find enough stuff to talk about. But, obviously now there’s a whole lot to discuss!”