Morgan Wallen and Luke Combs swap songs for amazing performance at BMI Country Awards - video

Luke Combs and Morgan Wallen team up. Picture: Getty

By Tom Eames

Morgan Wallen and Luke Combs are two of the biggest names in country music today, and they have a lot in common.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

They both have multiple No. 1 hits, they both have loyal fan bases, and they both have won several awards for their songwriting skills.

The BMI Country Awards, held on Tuesday evening (November 7), honoured the best songwriters and music publishers of the year in country music.

The event featured a special performance by Morgan Wallen and Luke Combs, who tied for the BMI Songwriter of the Year award. The two country stars showed their mutual respect and admiration by covering each other’s hit songs in an acoustic set

Wallen, who wore a black t-shirt and a navy-blue blazer, sang a soulful version of Combs’ 'Going, Going, Gone', a track from his third studio album, Growin’ Up, which was released in June 2022. The song, which reached No. 1 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart, was co-written by Combs with James McNair and Ray Fulcher.

Combs, who donned a simple black shirt, delivered an emotional rendition of Wallen’s 'Thought You Should Know', a song that also topped the Country Airplay chart for eight weeks. The song, which showcases Wallen’s deep-rooted country sound and heartfelt lyrics, was co-penned by Wallen with Miranda Lambert and Nicolle Galyon.

Both Wallen and Combs earned the coveted title of BMI Songwriter of the Year for their individual contributions to four of BMI’s most-performed songs in Country music.

Wallen co-wrote Keith Urban’s 'Brown Eyes Baby', Corey Kent’s 'Wild as Her', and his own record-breaking songs, 'Thought You Should Know' and 'You Proof'.

Combs co-wrote his three consecutive No. 1 singles, 'Doin’ This', 'Going, Going, Gone', and 'The Kind of Love We Make', as well as Zac Brown Band’s 'Out in the Middle'.

The BMI Country Song of the Year award went to Wallen’s 'You Proof', a historic song that became the first single in country radio history to spend 10 weeks at the top spot on the Country Airplay chart. Wallen, Ernest Keith Smith and Charlie Handsome wrote the song.

'You Proof' is featured on Wallen’s latest One Thing At A Time album, a massive 36-track project that also broke records as it had the largest opening week for a country album since Taylor Swift’s Red (Taylor’s Version) debuted with 604,500 for the week ending November 18, 2021.

2023 BMI Country Awards. Picture: Getty

The BMI Country Awards, which celebrated its 71st anniversary, recognized the top 50 most-performed songs in Country music from the past year.

The awards ceremony also paid tribute to the legendary songwriter and artist Dolly Parton, who received the BMI Icon Award for her unparalleled impact on the music industry.

Morgan Wallen and Luke Combs are two of the most influential and popular figures in country music today, and they have proven their excellence as songwriters and artists. Their tribute to each other at the BMI Country Awards was a testament to their friendship and their mutual respect.