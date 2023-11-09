Luke Combs thanks Tracy Chapman for 'Fast Car' win at 2023 CMA Awards

9 November 2023, 11:28

Luke Combs interview: Ed Sheeran friendship, 'Fast Car' cover and more!

By Mayer Nissim

Tracy Chapman herself was also given an award 35 years after the release of her classic song.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Among the big winners at last night's CMA Awards 2023 was Luke Combs.

At the ceremony at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena, the modern country superstar picked up the Single of the Year prize for 'Fast Car', a cover of Tracy Chapman's 1988 classic.

"First and foremost, I wanna thank Tracy Chapman for writing one of the best songs of all time," Luke said as he accepted the award.

"Never, never intended... I just recorded it because i love the song so much it's meant so much to me throughout my entire life

"It's the first favourite song I ever had, from the time I was four years old."

Luke Combs Wins the 2023 CMA Award for Single of the Year - The CMA Awards

Given the success of Combs's cover putting the song back into the charts, Chapman herself was given the award for Song of the Year.

Chapman didn't attend the show but in a statement read by presenter Sara Evans said: "I'm sorry I couldn't join you all tonight. It's truly an honour for my song to be newly recognised after 35 years of its debut.

"Thank you for to the CMAs and especially to Luke and all of the fans of 'Fast Car'."

Luke Combs - Fast Car (Official Live Video)

'Fast Car' was Tracy Chapman's debut single, and went to number 6 in the US on its release. It did even better in the UK, reaching number 4 and going triple platinum.

It featured on her self-titled Tracy Chapman, which topped the charts on both sides of the Atlantic and has since sold 20 million copies around the world.

That album also featured the hits 'Talkin' Bout A Revolution' and 'Baby Can I Hold You'.

Listen to Smooth Country

Latest Country Music News

See more Latest Country Music News

LeAnn Rimes

LeAnn Rimes announces first UK show in six years with epic gig at London's O2

Lainey Wilson and Luke Combs at the CMA Awards 2023

CMA Awards 2023: Lainey Wilson and Luke Combs win top awards - full winners list

Alan Jackson At Acme Feed & Seed in 2016

Alan Jackson facts: Country singer's age, songs, wife, children and career explained

Luke Combs in 2023

Luke Combs facts: Country singer's age, songs, wife, children and career explained

Lainey Wilson in 2023

Lainey Wilson facts: Country singer's age, songs, boyfriend, family and career explained

Latest on Smooth

See more Latest on Smooth

Snapper: The Perfect Tree | John Lewis & Partners | Christmas Ad 2023

Watch the hilarious and heartwarming John Lewis Christmas 2023 advert starring 'Snapper'

Christmas

Jason Orange

Jason Orange facts: Ex-Take That singer's age, partner, family and where he is now explained

Take That

John Lewis Christmas ads

All the John Lewis Christmas adverts ranked from worst to best

TV & Film

Wham! George Michael and Andrew Ridgley - Last Christmas

Wham's Andrew Ridgeley talks about hearing the 'Last Christmas' for the first time

George Michael

Barbra Streisand officially retires

Barbra Streisand confirms she has officially quit showbusiness: "I want to live life"

Barbra Streisand

Smooth Videos

Smooth Playlists

Smooth's All Time Top 500

Smooth Soul

Smooth Sanctuary Selection

Smooth Chill Concentration

Smooth Podcast Picks

They Don't Teach This at School with Myleene Klass

RunPod with Jenni Falconer

The News Agents

Legends of the Ashes with Stephen Fry