Luke Combs thanks Tracy Chapman for 'Fast Car' win at 2023 CMA Awards

By Mayer Nissim

Tracy Chapman herself was also given an award 35 years after the release of her classic song.

Among the big winners at last night's CMA Awards 2023 was Luke Combs.

At the ceremony at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena, the modern country superstar picked up the Single of the Year prize for 'Fast Car', a cover of Tracy Chapman's 1988 classic.

"First and foremost, I wanna thank Tracy Chapman for writing one of the best songs of all time," Luke said as he accepted the award.

"Never, never intended... I just recorded it because i love the song so much it's meant so much to me throughout my entire life

"It's the first favourite song I ever had, from the time I was four years old."

Luke Combs Wins the 2023 CMA Award for Single of the Year - The CMA Awards

Given the success of Combs's cover putting the song back into the charts, Chapman herself was given the award for Song of the Year.

Chapman didn't attend the show but in a statement read by presenter Sara Evans said: "I'm sorry I couldn't join you all tonight. It's truly an honour for my song to be newly recognised after 35 years of its debut.

"Thank you for to the CMAs and especially to Luke and all of the fans of 'Fast Car'."

Luke Combs - Fast Car (Official Live Video)

'Fast Car' was Tracy Chapman's debut single, and went to number 6 in the US on its release. It did even better in the UK, reaching number 4 and going triple platinum.

It featured on her self-titled Tracy Chapman, which topped the charts on both sides of the Atlantic and has since sold 20 million copies around the world.

That album also featured the hits 'Talkin' Bout A Revolution' and 'Baby Can I Hold You'.