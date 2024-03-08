Morgan Wallen announced as final headliner for BST Hyde Park 2024

8 March 2024, 10:26

Morgan Wallen is heading to London
Morgan Wallen is heading to London. Picture: Cameron Baird

By Tom Eames

Country superstar Morgan Wallen is returning to London this summer!

American Express presents BST Hyde Park has announced their final headliner for 2024.

Country sensation Morgan Wallen will perform on Thursday 4 July, with the full support line-up to be announced later.

Tickets for the show will go on sale Wednesday (March 13) at 10am.

Morgan Wallen said: “Last fall was my first time in the UK and man, I loved it. I saw so much while I was there, and the people were incredible.

To play where legendary artists like Pink Floyd and The Rolling Stones have played is a huge honour for me and my band, and we can’t wait to be back.”

Morgan Wallen has risen the ranks to be one of country music's most successful stars, with 2.4 million fans grabbing tickets for his world tour.

Morgan Wallen will headline BST Hyde Park
Morgan Wallen will headline BST Hyde Park. Picture: BST Hyde Park

His track 'Last Night' started a new trend of country songs topping the main US Billboard Hot 100 chart, and it even broke through to the UK chart last year.

His third studio album, One Thing At A Time, was top of the all-genre Billboard 200 chart for 18 non-consecutive weeks, tying Garth Brooks’ Ropin’ the Wind with the most weeks at the top for a country album, and was the most-streamed album of the year on Spotify.

He has over 28 billion on-demand streams, and his hits including ‘Whiskey Glasses’, ‘You Proof’, and ‘7 Summers’, have been ever-present on the radio and playlists.

The lineup for American Express presents BST Hyde Park 2024 sees Morgan Wallen join the previously announced headliners SZA (29 June), Kings of Leon (30 June), Andrea Bocelli (5 July), Robbie Williams (6 July), Shania Twain (7 July), Stevie Nicks (12 July), Kylie Minogue (13 July) and Stray Kids (14 July).

