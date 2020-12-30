Stevie Nicks facts: Fleetwood Mac singer's age, husband, family and net worth revealed

As a young performer, Stevie Nicks took the world by storm after joining Fleetwood Mac with then-partner Lindsey Buckingham.

Stevie Nicks is a true rock and pop hero, thanks to her solo music and with Fleetwood Mac, her iconic fashion style and work as a feminist leader.

Here are all the important facts every fan should know:

How old is Stevie Nicks and where is she from? Stevie Nicks. Picture: Getty Stevie Nicks was born on May 26, 1948. She celebrated her 72nd birthday in 2020. She was born Stephanie Lynn Nicks at Good Samaritan Hospital in Phoenix, Arizona to parents Jess (1925-2005), and Barbara Nicks (1927-2011). Read more: The Story of... 'Dreams' by Fleetwood Mac As a toddler, Stephanie could pronounce her name as "tee-dee", leading to her nickname of 'Stevie'.

When did Stevie Nicks join Fleetwood Mac? Fleetwood Mac Portrait. Picture: Getty Stevie Nicks first met Lindsey Buckingham, during her senior year at Menlo-Atherton High School. He later invited her to sing lead vocals in his band Fritz, and they later formed a duo called Buckingham Nicks. Read more: Fleetwood Mac's 20 greatest songs, ranked Nicks and Buckingham joined Fleetwood Mac in January 1975, after Mick Fleetwood heard their song 'Frozen Love'. Fleetwood called Buckingham to ask him to replace Bob Welch as guitarist, but Buckingham insisted that Nicks and he were "a package deal." Along with John and Christine McVie, they recorded the band's self-titled 1975 album, and its massive follow-up Rumours, which is still one of the world's best-selling albums.

Is Stevie Nicks married? Stevie Nicks' only marriage was to Kim Anderson, the widower of her friend Robin Anderson. They married in 1983 soon after Robin died of leukemia. "I was determined to take care of [Robin's] baby, so I said to Kim, 'I don't know, I guess we should just get married." Nicks and Anderson divorced a few months later. Years after their divorce, she reunited with her stepson when he was a teenager, and has stayed in contact ever since.

When did Stevie Nicks date Lindsey Buckingham and Mick Fleetwood? Buckingham and Nicks. Picture: Getty Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham began dating in the late 1960s, but had broken up by the time Fleetwood Mac worked on Rumours. Despite the split, they remained in the band until Buckingham's sudden departure in 2018. Buckingham later claimed that it was Stevie who kicked him out the band. Meanwhile, Stevie and Mick Fleetwood had an affair during their time in the band. The drummer said about their relationship: "We had a very bright moment. It wasn't an on-again-off-again relationship. Stevie Nicks and Mick Fleetwood. Picture: Getty "It was on for the time it was on and we know why, and it was not to be, though it was a timely thing for both of us that we parted in the night. Having said that we are and we were before that little firefly connection that we certainly both own is that we were great friends before and we are great friends after."

Does Stevie Nicks have any children? Stevie Nicks has said that she consciously chose not to have children of her own, due to her demanding career and desire to follow her art: "My mission maybe wasn't to be a mom and a wife; maybe my particular mission was to write songs to make moms and wives feel better." Read more: Astonishing night 'furious' Stevie Nicks was turned away from Wham! concert Of her niece, godchildren, and extended family she said: "I have lots of kids. It's much more fun to be the crazy auntie than it is to be the mom, anyway."