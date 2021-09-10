Stevie Nicks publicly responds to Lindsey Buckingham's Fleetwood Mac exit for the first time

10 September 2021, 11:26 | Updated: 10 September 2021, 15:50

Fleetwood Mac performing on NBC's "Today" in 2014, and Stevie Nicks with Lindsay Buckingham at the Grammy Awards in 1998. (Photo: Getty Images/WireImage)
Fleetwood Mac performing on NBC's "Today" in 2014, and Stevie Nicks with Lindsay Buckingham at the Grammy Awards in 1998. (Photo: Getty Images/WireImage). Picture: Getty

By Thomas Curtis-Horsfall

The simmering feud between former Fleetwood Mac lovers and bandmates Stevie Nicks and Lindsay Buckingham has been public knowledge for decades now.

In fact, it's the internal drama that helped put Fleetwood Mac as much in the spotlight as the success from their iconic 1977 album Rumours.

But now, three years guitarist Lindsey Buckingham was fired, Stevie Nicks has had her say on his acrimonious departure.

Read more: Fleetwood Mac's Mick Fleetwood reconciles with ex-bandmate Lindsey Buckingham and hints at reunion

Buckingham was fired from Fleetwood Mac back in 2018 and was replaced with Crowded House singer Neil Finn alongside Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers guitarist Mike Campbell.

The reason for his leaving the legendary band was due to a reported "disagreement over the band’s upcoming tour”.

Fleetwood Mac live at Isle of Wight Festival in 2015.
Fleetwood Mac live at Isle of Wight Festival in 2015. Picture: Getty
Lindsey Buckingham with Fleetwood Mac at MusiCares Person of the Year, 2018.
Lindsey Buckingham with Fleetwood Mac at MusiCares Person of the Year, 2018. Picture: Getty

In July, Buckingham pointed the blame at Nicks for his exit, band’s manager Irving Azoff told him, “Stevie never wants to be on a stage with you again.”

He also said his firing from Fleetwood Mac “harmed the legacy” that the band established over 43 years since their major global success.

Read more: Fleetwood Mac's Lindsey Buckingham splits from wife Kristen Messner after 21 years

Now speaking publicly about the matter for the first time, Stevie Nicks has called his version of events a "revisionist history".

Talking to Rolling Stone magazine, Nicks said: "It’s unfortunate that Lindsey has chosen to tell a revisionist history of what transpired in 2018 with Fleetwood Mac."

"His version of events is factually inaccurate, and while I’ve never spoken publicly on the matter, preferring to not air dirty laundry, certainly it feels the time has come to shine a light on the truth.

"Following an exceedingly difficult time with Lindsey at MusiCares in New York, in 2018, I decided for myself that I was no longer willing to work with him.

"I could publicly reflect on the many reasons why, and perhaps I will do that someday in a memoir, but suffice it to say we could start in 1968 and work up to 2018 with a litany of very precise reasons why I will not work with him."

Read more: Stevie Nicks facts: Fleetwood Mac singer's age, husband, family and net worth revealed

The full statement from Stevie Nicks goes on to conclude: "To be exceedingly clear, I did not have him fired, I did not ask for him to be fired, I did not demand he be fired.

Frankly, I fired myself. I proactively removed myself from the band and a situation I considered to be toxic to my well-being. I was done. If the band went on without me, so be it."

Read more: Lindsey Buckingham facts: Fleetwood Mac singer's age, wife, children and net worth revealed

With Stevie Nicks finally having her say, and with Lindsey Buckingham set to release his self-titled solo album on 17th September, it looks as though he won't be rejoining Fleetwood Mac any time soon.

More from Fleetwood Mac

See more More from Fleetwood Mac

Fleetwood Mac in 1975

The 20 greatest Fleetwood Mac songs, ranked

Lindsey Buckingham with wife Kristen in 2008

Fleetwood Mac's Lindsey Buckingham splits from wife Kristen Messner after 21 years
Mick Fleetwood and Sam Fox in 1989

Brit Awards: Remembering Mick Fleetwood and Sam Fox's dreadful hosting gig in 1989

Music

Mick Fleetwood has insisted that Fleetwood Mac are 'still together'. Pictured left to right: John McVie, Stevie Nicks, Christine McVie, Mick Fleetwood and Lindsay Buckingham

Mick Fleetwood says Fleetwood Mac haven’t split despite Christine McVie's comments about Stevie Nicks
The 30 greatest female singers of all time - Karen Carpenter, Whitney Houston and Celine Dion

The 30 greatest female singers of all time, ranked in order of pure vocal ability

Features

Mick Fleetwood (right) has reconciled with ex-bandmate Lindsey Buckingham (left), he revealed in a Rolling Stone interview

Fleetwood Mac's Mick Fleetwood reconciles with ex-bandmate Lindsey Buckingham and hints at reunion
The Story of...
Song Lists
Quizzes
Music News
Interviews

Must Read on Smooth

See more Must Read on Smooth

Gary Barlow's Smooth Sessions

Smooth Sessions: Watch Gary Barlow's exclusive free virtual gig now!
How TikTok is introducing a new generation to George Michael, Queen and other icons

How TikTok is introducing a new generation to George Michael, Queen and other icons
1980s love songs

The 20 greatest love songs of the 1980s, ranked

Bee Gees star Barry Gibb and singing sensation Barbra Streisand were presenting a Grammy Award when the Australian sex symbol gently kissed the Funny Girl star as the world watched on.

When Barry Gibb tenderly kissed Barbra Streisand live on stage at the 1981 Grammy Awards
Naomi Aye, 12, was appearing on France's 2020 series of The Voice Kids when she gave the incredible performance of 'Bohemian Rhapsody'

The Voice Kids: Girl, 12, channels Freddie Mercury with spine-tingling rendition of Queen's 'Bohemian Rhapsody'
QUIZ: Can you match these logos to the correct bands and artists?

QUIZ: Can you match these logos to the correct bands and artists?

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Keith Richards performing with The Rolling Stones Perform at Twickenham Stadium, 2019.

Keith Richards facts: Rolling Stones guitarist's age, family, children, net worth and more revealed

Music

Celine Dion's 10 greatest songs ever, ranked

Celine Dion's 10 greatest songs, ranked

Celine Dion

Phil Collins says he can 'barely hold a [drum]stick' ahead of Genesis tour

Phil Collins says he can 'barely hold a drumstick' ahead of Genesis tour after illness

Phil Collins

ABBA

How ABBA's two marriages and divorces split the group apart for nearly 40 years

ABBA

Jennifer Hudson interview: 'Respect' star recalls amazing moment Aretha Franklin picked her to play herself

Jennifer Hudson interview: 'Respect' star recalls amazing moment Aretha Franklin picked her to play herself

Aretha Franklin