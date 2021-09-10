Stevie Nicks publicly responds to Lindsey Buckingham's Fleetwood Mac exit for the first time

Fleetwood Mac performing on NBC's "Today" in 2014, and Stevie Nicks with Lindsay Buckingham at the Grammy Awards in 1998. (Photo: Getty Images/WireImage). Picture: Getty

By Thomas Curtis-Horsfall

The simmering feud between former Fleetwood Mac lovers and bandmates Stevie Nicks and Lindsay Buckingham has been public knowledge for decades now.

In fact, it's the internal drama that helped put Fleetwood Mac as much in the spotlight as the success from their iconic 1977 album Rumours.

But now, three years guitarist Lindsey Buckingham was fired, Stevie Nicks has had her say on his acrimonious departure.

Buckingham was fired from Fleetwood Mac back in 2018 and was replaced with Crowded House singer Neil Finn alongside Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers guitarist Mike Campbell.

The reason for his leaving the legendary band was due to a reported "disagreement over the band’s upcoming tour”.

Fleetwood Mac live at Isle of Wight Festival in 2015. Picture: Getty

Lindsey Buckingham with Fleetwood Mac at MusiCares Person of the Year, 2018. Picture: Getty

In July, Buckingham pointed the blame at Nicks for his exit, band’s manager Irving Azoff told him, “Stevie never wants to be on a stage with you again.”

He also said his firing from Fleetwood Mac “harmed the legacy” that the band established over 43 years since their major global success.

Now speaking publicly about the matter for the first time, Stevie Nicks has called his version of events a "revisionist history".

Talking to Rolling Stone magazine, Nicks said: "It’s unfortunate that Lindsey has chosen to tell a revisionist history of what transpired in 2018 with Fleetwood Mac."

"His version of events is factually inaccurate, and while I’ve never spoken publicly on the matter, preferring to not air dirty laundry, certainly it feels the time has come to shine a light on the truth.

"Following an exceedingly difficult time with Lindsey at MusiCares in New York, in 2018, I decided for myself that I was no longer willing to work with him.

"I could publicly reflect on the many reasons why, and perhaps I will do that someday in a memoir, but suffice it to say we could start in 1968 and work up to 2018 with a litany of very precise reasons why I will not work with him."

The full statement from Stevie Nicks goes on to conclude: "To be exceedingly clear, I did not have him fired, I did not ask for him to be fired, I did not demand he be fired.

Frankly, I fired myself. I proactively removed myself from the band and a situation I considered to be toxic to my well-being. I was done. If the band went on without me, so be it."

With Stevie Nicks finally having her say, and with Lindsey Buckingham set to release his self-titled solo album on 17th September, it looks as though he won't be rejoining Fleetwood Mac any time soon.