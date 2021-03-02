Fleetwood Mac's Mick Fleetwood reconciles with ex-bandmate Lindsey Buckingham and hints at reunion

2 March 2021, 13:08

Mick Fleetwood (right) has reconciled with ex-bandmate Lindsey Buckingham (left), he revealed in a Rolling Stone interview
Mick Fleetwood (right) has reconciled with ex-bandmate Lindsey Buckingham (left), he revealed in a Rolling Stone interview. Picture: Getty

By Giorgina Ramazzotti

After being fired by the band in 2018 it seems that guitarist Lindsey Buckingham has finally reconciled with Mick Fleetwood, and a reunion could even be on the cards...

Fleetwood Mac's Mick Fleetwood has reconciled with Lindsey Buckingham.

The pair had been estranged since 2018 when Buckingham was fired by the band who then continued to tour without him, joined by guitarists Mike Campbell from Tom Petty And The Heartbreakers’ and Crowded House’s Neil Finn.

As recently as last year Mick Fleetwood confirmed that he could never see a scenario when Lindsey Buckingham would re-join the band.

Lindsey Buckingham was famously fired from Fleetwood Mac in 2018. Pictured performing at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 26, 2013 in Las Vegas, Nevada
Lindsey Buckingham was famously fired from Fleetwood Mac in 2018. Pictured performing at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 26, 2013 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Picture: Getty
(L to R) Mick Fleetwood, Christine McVie, Stevie Nicks, Lindsey Buckingham, and John McVie of Fleetwood Mac at the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards on January 26, 2018
(L to R) Mick Fleetwood, Christine McVie, Stevie Nicks, Lindsey Buckingham, and John McVie of Fleetwood Mac at the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards on January 26, 2018. Picture: Getty

Asked in a Rolling Stone interview whether we would ever again see Lindsey perform with Fleetwood Mac, he replied: “No. Fleetwood Mac is a strange creature. We’re very, very committed to Neil and Mike, and that passed away a time ago, when Lindsey left. And it’s not a point of conversation, so I have to say no.”

However the pair reportedly became friendly once more after the sad death of Fleetwood Mac guitarist in July 2020.

In a new interview with Rolling Stone, Mick Fleetwood revealed: “I’ve really enjoyed being re-connected with Lindsey, which has been gracious and open,” he said “And both of us have been beautifully honest about who we are and how we got to where we were.”

Asked whether fans would see Buckingham join the group for a farewell tour, Mick Fleetwood said: “Strange things can happen. I look at Fleetwood Mac as a huge family." The pair pictured at the Grammy&squot;s in 2018, shortly before Lindsay left the group.
Asked whether fans would see Buckingham join the group for a farewell tour, Mick Fleetwood said: "Strange things can happen. I look at Fleetwood Mac as a huge family." The pair pictured at the Grammy's in 2018, shortly before Lindsay left the group. Picture: Getty

Asked whether Fleetwood Mac fans would see Buckingham join the group for a farewell tour, he said: “Strange things can happen. I look at Fleetwood Mac as a huge family.

"Everyone plays an important role in our history, even someone like [early ’70s] guitarist Bob Welch, who was huge and sometimes gets forgotten.

“Lindsey’s position in Fleetwood Mac will, for obvious reasons, never been forgotten, as it should never be forgotten.”

He continued: “My vision of things happening in the future is really far-reaching. Would I love to think that [reunion] could happen? Yeah. I’d love to think that all of us could be healed, and also respect the people who are in the band, Neil Finn and Michael Campbell.”

Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham perform onstage at MusiCares Person of the Year honoring Fleetwood Mac at Radio City Music Hall on January 26, 2018
Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham perform onstage at MusiCares Person of the Year honoring Fleetwood Mac at Radio City Music Hall on January 26, 2018. Picture: Getty

Fleetwood said of the rumoured strains between Buckingham and Stevie Nicks: “I can’t speak for the dynamic with Stevie and him.

"I don’t even need to protect it. It’s so known that they’re chalk and cheese in so many ways, and yet not.”

Mick left fans with a glimmer of hope, by saying he is very open to working with Lindsey again: “I know for a fact that I intend to make music and play again with Lindsey,” he said. “I would love that. It doesn’t have to be in Fleetwood Mac.”

