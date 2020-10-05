Mick Fleetwood recreates viral 'Dreams' TikTok video, sipping cranberry juice and lip-syncing to song

Mick Fleetwood responds to viral 'Dreams' TikTok in the best way. Picture: TikTok / @mickfleetwood

By Sian Hamer

When TikTok user Nathan Apodaca shared a video of himself drinking cranberry juice as he vibed to Fleetwood Mac's 'Dreams' on a skateboard, it went viral.

It was the 'vibes' of Apodaca's TikTok that struck a chord with the millions of people who watched it online, including the co-founder and drummer of the band behind the '70s classic, Mick Fleetwood himself.

Mick decided to respond to the video in the best way possible: by also sipping a bottle of cran-raspberry juice while lip-syncing along to his own hit.

He even appears to be skateboarding in his recreation of the clip, which was shared to his TikTok channel yesterday (watch below).

"@420doggface208 had it right," Mick wrote in the video's caption. "Dreams’ and Cranberry just hits different."

The 73-year-old musician's unexpected debut on TikTok is just what the people needed, it seems.

"He just fixed 2020," one user commented.

"And just like that, we all began to heal," another responded.

The clip was posted on the social media platform just a day ago (October 4), but already it's been liked more than 663,000 times. We can't say we're surprised, really.

Nathan Apodaca's original video, captioned 'Morning vibe', now has an incredible 4.1 million likes.

It would be pretty difficult for any video using the Rumours track not to have a good vibe, we reckon.

Streams of 'Dreams' and sales of cranberry juice must be booming right now...