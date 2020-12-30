Mick Fleetwood facts: Fleetwood Mac drummer's age, height, wife, children and net worth revealed

Ever since Mick Fleetwood and John McVie merged their names to create the name for Fleetwood Mac, the band has become one of the world's most celebrated rock groups ever.

Mick Fleetwood has been ever present in Fleetwood Mac as its drummer, from its days as a blues rock outfit in the 1960s to its AOR world-conquering group in the 1970s and beyond.

But where is Mick Fleetwood born and is he married? Here's all the important facts about the talented musician: