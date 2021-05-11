Brit Awards: Remembering Mick Fleetwood and Sam Fox's dreadful hosting gig in 1989

Mick Fleetwood and Sam Fox in 1989. Picture: Getty

By Tom Eames

The Brit Awards returns tonight (May 11), with the biggest artists celebrating the very best of music in 2021.

Jack Whitehall will be the host of this year's event for the third year in a row, with the likes of Rag'n'Bone Man, P!nk and The Weeknd performing.

While the Brits may seem slick and well-polished today (and some might say it has suffered because of it), this wasn't always the case.

Flashback 32-years ago to 1989, and TV viewers were shocked to see a ramshackle of an awards show, hosted by – of all people – Mick Fleetwood and model Sam Fox.

The night was hilariously bad, and comes across like some kind of comedy spoof than an actual awards ceremony.