Brit Awards: Remembering Mick Fleetwood and Sam Fox's dreadful hosting gig in 1989

11 May 2021, 14:53 | Updated: 11 May 2021, 14:58

Mick Fleetwood and Sam Fox in 1989
Mick Fleetwood and Sam Fox in 1989. Picture: Getty

By Tom Eames

The Brit Awards returns tonight (May 11), with the biggest artists celebrating the very best of music in 2021.

Jack Whitehall will be the host of this year's event for the third year in a row, with the likes of Rag'n'Bone Man, P!nk and The Weeknd performing.

While the Brits may seem slick and well-polished today (and some might say it has suffered because of it), this wasn't always the case.

See more: Harry Styles, Little Mix and Dua Lipa win big at Global Awards 2021 - the full winners list

Flashback 32-years ago to 1989, and TV viewers were shocked to see a ramshackle of an awards show, hosted by – of all people – Mick Fleetwood and model Sam Fox.

The night was hilariously bad, and comes across like some kind of comedy spoof than an actual awards ceremony.

  1. 1989 Brit Awards: What happened?

    For some strange reason, the Brits decided to give the hosting gig to two very much non-presenters in the form of Fleetwood Mac drummer Mick Fleetwood and model/singer Sam Fox.

    See more: Remembering Freddie Mercury's final public appearance at the 1990 Brit Awards

    Back then, the awards were hosted live on TV, and it was a night filled with stuck autocues and a screaming mob of 'Brosettes' (that's fans of band Bros, in case you weren't aware) that drowned out the rest of the night.

    It also didn't help that Fleetwood's 6'5" height and Fox's 5'1" didn't exactly look great on camera (there's a reason Ant & Dec work so well), let alone their lack of presenting skills.

    See more: Mick Fleetwood says Fleetwood Mac haven't split despite Christine McVie's comments about Stevie Nicks

    Guests appeared at the wrong time, the wrong winners were announced (long before the La La Land fiasco), and Michael Jackson's acceptance tape was forgotten. Sam Fox tried to rescue the night with plenty of "Woo woo!"'s, but it didn't help.

  2. What happened next?

    Because of this one night, the Brit Awards were pre-recorded for the next 18 years.

    They are now broadcast live again, but the days of a shambolic night with a Fleetwood/Fox-style presenting duo are long gone.

    It would be like if Howard Donald from Take That hosted with Katie Price. We'd pay good money to see that.

    Sam Fox later said: "I was only 19 and I had presenting experience, but if they wanted me to be quirky and fun, they should have put me with an experienced presenter.

    See more: When George Michael joined Chris Martin for a Brit Awards duet of 'A Different Corner' two months after his death

    "When everything started going wrong I just wanted the floor to swallow me up. Mick is a genius, but I'd look to him for help and he'd just look at me with that big vacant face; the lights were on but nobody was home.

    "Anyway, I did my best with what I had, and that's all you can do when things go tits up. I'm presenting an award this year, and I know I'm going to have that horrible feeling again. But this time I'm determined to enjoy it."

