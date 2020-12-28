Howard Donald facts: Take That singer's age, wife, children and height revealed

28 December 2020, 14:12

Howard Donald
Picture: Getty

By Tom Eames

Howard Donald has been a member of one of the world's biggest pop bands on and off for 30 years.

Alongside Gary Barlow, Robbie Williams, Mark Owen and Jason Orange he has sold hundreds of millions of records worldwide.

Here's all the big facts about the Take That singer-songwriter every fan should know:

  1. Who is Howard Donald?

    Howard Donald is a member of Take That, currently alongside Gary Barlow and Mark Owen, and previously Robbie Williams and Jason Orange.

    He occasionally sings lead vocals for the band, most notably on the number one classic 'Never Forget'.

    He has also performed as a dancer and DJ, and has been a judge on the German version of talent show Got to Dance.

  2. Howard Donald wife and children: Is he married?

    Howard Donald and wife Katie Halil
    Howard Donald and wife Katie Halil. Picture: Getty

    Since January 2015, Howard has been married to illustrator Katie Halil. The pair met on the set of the Christmas Marks & Spencer advert in 2008, and began dating two years later.

    He is the father of two daughters from two previous relationships: Grace (born 1998) and Lola (born 2005).

    Grace was born to Victoria Piddington, while he had his younger daughter from his relationship with Marie-Christine Musswessels.

    He also has two sons, Bowie Taylan (born 2016) and Dougie Bear (born 2017), with his wife Katie.

  3. Howard Donald age: How old is he?

    Howard Donald was born on April 28, 1968.

    He celebrated his 52nd birthday in 2020.

  4. Howard Donald height: How tall is he?

    Howard Donald is thought to be around 6ft (1.83m) tall.

