Samantha Fox facts: Model and singer's age, wife, songs and career explained

Samantha Fox in 2018. Picture: Getty

By Tom Owen

In the world of pop culture, there are few names that have left as indelible a mark as Samantha Fox.

With her magnetic presence, sultry voice, and unapologetic persona, Samantha Fox catapulted from the pages of a tabloid pin-up to become a bona fide pop sensation, captivating the hearts and minds of millions around the world.

Her journey, replete with triumphs, trials, and transformation, is a testament to the power of talent, determination, and the unwavering spirit of a woman who defied expectations and shattered conventions.

Samantha Fox initially gained fame in the 1980s as a teenage pin-up model and pop singer. She became one of the most recognizable faces of that era, known for her attractive appearance and provocative image.

Her music career took off with the release of her debut single 'Touch Me (I Want Your Body)' in 1986, which became a chart-topping hit in several countries. Her subsequent albums and singles achieved varying degrees of success, and she remained active in the music industry throughout the late 1980s and early 1990s.

Apart from her music career, Samantha Fox also made appearances in films and TV shows. She transitioned to acting and reality TV, participating in various shows over the years. Despite facing some controversies and ups and downs in her career, she remains a recognizable figure from the pop culture of the 1980s.