John McVie facts: Fleetwood Mac member's age, wife, children and career revealed

John McVie in 1968. Picture: Getty

John McVie is one of the co-founding members of Fleetwood Mac, and one of the core members during their peak in the 1970s.

British bass guitarist was also a member of the rock bands John Mayall & the Bluesbreakers from 1964 to 1967, before forming Fleetwood Mac in 1967.

His surname, combined with Mick Fleetwood's, was the inspiration for the band's name.

Peter Green formed the band in 1967, with McVie replacing temporary bass guitarist Bob Brunning. McVie and Fleetwood are the only two members of the group to appear on every Fleetwood Mac album.

McVie was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1998, as a member of Fleetwood Mac.