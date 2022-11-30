Fleetwood Mac star Christine McVie dies, aged 79

Christine McVie in 1987. Picture: Getty

By Tom Eames

Singer-songwriter and Fleetwood Mac member Christine McVie has passed away at the age of 79.

Christine McVie, who wrote many of Fleetwood Mac's most famous songs, has died aged 79, her family have confirmed.

The British musician wrote hits including 'Little Lies', 'Everywhere', 'Don't Stop', 'Say You Love Me', and 'Songbird'.

McVie died peacefully at a hospital surrounded by her family, a statement said.

The singer previously left Fleetwood Mac after 28 years in 1998, but returned in 2014.

The family said: "We would like everyone to keep Christine in their hearts and remember the life of an incredible human being, and revered musician who was loved universally".

Born Christine Perfect, McVie married Fleetwood Mac co-founder John McVie, and joined the group in 1971.

A statement from her family said: "It is with a heavy heart we are informing you of Christine's death. She passed away peacefully at hospital this morning, Wednesday, November 30th 2022, following a short illness.

"She was in the company of her family."

Fleetwood Mac paid tribute to McVie in a statement on Wednesday night, following news of her death. They wrote: “There are no words to describe our sadness at the passing of Christine McVie. She was truly one-of-a-kind, special and talented beyond measure.

“She was the best musician anyone could have in their band and the best friend anyone could have in their life.

“We were so lucky to have a life with her. Individually and together, we cherished Christine deeply and are thankful for the amazing memories we have. She will be so very missed.”

Fleetwood Mac were one the most successful rock bands of the 1970s and 1980s. The band at that point comprised of Mick Fleetwood, Christine and John McVie, Lindsey Buckingham and Stevie Nicks.

Their album Rumours, released 45 years ago in 1977, became one of the best-selling albums of all time.

Christine McVie's death occurs two years after Fleetwood Mac co-founder Peter Green died aged 73.