Crowded House announce first new album in 10 years and release single 'To The Island'

18 February 2021, 10:48

The single and album feature Crowded House original members Neil Finn and Nick Seymour, returning singer-guitarist Liam Finn, keyboardist Mitchell Froom and the band's drummer Elroy Finn.
The single and album feature Crowded House original members Neil Finn and Nick Seymour, returning singer-guitarist Liam Finn, keyboardist Mitchell Froom and the band's drummer Elroy Finn. Picture: Crowded House

Crowded House have announced they are to release their first album in a decade 'Dreamers Are Waiting' on June 4.

Last year Crowded House released their first music since 2010 and are now giving the fans what they want with a new album set to be dropped in June 2021.

The new album, Dreamers Are Waiting, is set to feature last year's single 'Whatever You Want', the first new material from the group since their 2010 album 'Intriguer'.

The single and album feature Crowded House original members Neil Finn and Nick Seymour, returning singer-guitarist Liam Finn, keyboardist Mitchell Froom and the band's drummer Elroy Finn.

The new album, Dreamers Are Waiting is set to feature last year's single 'Whatever You Want', the first new material from the group since their 2010 album 'Intriguer'.
The new album, Dreamers Are Waiting is set to feature last year's single 'Whatever You Want', the first new material from the group since their 2010 album 'Intriguer'. Pictured, lead singer Neil Finn. Picture: Getty
The artwork for Crowded House's new album 'Dreamers Are Waiting' set for release on June 4, 2021.
The artwork for Crowded House's new album 'Dreamers Are Waiting' set for release on June 4, 2021. Picture: Crowded House

New single 'To The Island' is also the name of their upcoming New Zealand arena tour, due to begin in March.

Speaking ahead of the new album, Neil Finn talked about the logistics of recording new music during a pandemic.

“We were fortunate to be recording in the studio right before lockdown and so began this album with band tracks recorded live in a room, all brimming with character and energy,” he said.

“We then spent our strangest year, 2020, at distance from each other but connecting daily, swapping files and making those tracks complete. We’re so excited and grateful to be back in one room together now, rehearsing, first to play live in front of audiences in NZ and soon we hope for the rest of the world.”

Finn also spoke about the direction of the new material: “I’ve always been afraid of just repeating the same formulas, and somehow this feels like a fresh and authentic way to re-approach Crowded House today with an awareness of all our history and where, how and why it began in the first place,” he said.

Watch Crowded House's new single 'To The Island' below:

Full track listing for album Dreamers Are Waiting:

1. ‘Bad Times Good’
2. ‘Playing With Fire’
3. ‘To The Island’
4. ‘Sweet Tooth’
5. ‘Whatever You Want’
6. ‘Show Me The Way’
7. ‘Goodnight Everyone’
8. ‘Start Of Something’
9. ‘Too Good For This World’
10. ‘Real Life Woman’
11. ‘Love Isn’t Hard At All’
12. ‘Deeper Down’

