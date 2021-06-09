Fleetwood Mac's Lindsey Buckingham splits from wife Kristen Messner after 21 years

Lindsey Buckingham with wife Kristen in 2008. Picture: Getty

By Tom Eames

Lindsey Buckingham has reportedly split from his wife Kristen Messner after 21 years of marriage.

The 71-year-old Fleetwood Mac star married partner Kristen in 2000, and she has now said to have filed documents to end their marriage.

American showbiz site TMZ first reported that divorce proceedings had begun in Los Angeles County.

Lindsey and Kristen are parents to daughters Leelee, 21 and Stella, 17, and son William, 22.

The couple first met when she photographed him for the cover of his solo album in the late 1990s.

Lindsey was aged 51 when he married Kristen, and he has previously spoken of his "luck" to find someone to share his life with.

Lindsey Buckingham with wife Kristen. Picture: Getty

Speaking to Las Vegas Review-Journal, Lindsey said: "I had a lot of crazy girlfriends, and a lot of that was just an outgrowth of the lifestyle we were all leading.

"I did see a lot of friends who were parents and spouses — back in previous decades — who weren't really there and kind of screwed up their kids and were not there for their family situations.

"So I waited and I was lucky enough to meet someone relatively late… it's worked out really well. I got all that other garbage out of the way."

Lindsey was surprisingly fired from Fleetwood Mac in 2018, prompting him to file a lawsuit alleging the band were in breach of contract.

However, Mick Fleetwood has since spoken of his hope that Lindsey may rejoin the group again in the future.