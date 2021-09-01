Elton John announces new 'Lockdown Sessions' album with Stevie Wonder, Stevie Nicks duets

1 September 2021, 18:00

Elton John and Stevie Wonder
Elton John and Stevie Wonder. Picture: Interscope/Elton John/Getty

By Tom Eames

Sir Elton John has announced a brand new album full of duets with big-name artists called 'The Lockdown Sessions'.

After 18 months in lockdown, pop legend Elton John will release his latest collection of music.

Elton announced today (September 1) the release of his next project, The Lockdown Sessions. Released on October 22, the new album features 16 collaborations with other artists that he has worked on since quarantine began in March 2020.

The album will include songs that we have already heard, including his duet with Years & Years on the Pet Shop Boys classic 'It's a Sin'.

The Lockdown Sessions will feature 10 brand new songs, featuring stars such as Lil Nas X, Nicki Minaj, Charlie Puth, Stevie Nicks, Stevie Wonder and more.

It also features a new version of Glen Campbell's stunning 'I'm Not Gonna Miss You' with the late star.

"The last thing I expected to do during lockdown was make an album," said Elton. "But, as the pandemic went on, one-off projects kept cropping up.

"All the tracks I worked on were really interesting and diverse, stuff that was completely different to anything I’m known for, stuff that took me out of my comfort zone into completely new territory.

"And I realized there was something weirdly familiar about working like this. At the start of my career, in the late '60s, I worked as a session musician. Working with different artists during lockdown reminded me of that. I’d come full circle: I was a session musician again. And it was still a blast."

A recent song on the album, 'Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)' with Dua Lipa recently entered the charts.

The full tracklisting is:

  1. "Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)," Elton John & Dua Lipa
  2. "Always Love You," Elton John, Young Thug & Nicki Minaj
  3. "Learn To Fly," Surfaces feat. Elton John
  4. "After All," Elton John & Charlie Puth
  5. "Chosen Family," Rina Sawayama & Elton John
  6. "The Pink Phantom," Gorillaz feat. Elton John & 6LACK
  7. "It's a Sin," Elton John & Years & Years
  8. "Nothing Else Matters," Miley Cyrus feat. WATT, Elton John, Yo-Yo Ma, Robert Trujillo & Chad Smith
  9. "Orbit," Elton John & SG Lewis
  10. " Simple Things," Elton John & Brandi Carlile
  11. "Beauty In The Bones," Jimmie Allen & Elton John
  12. "One Of Me," Lil Nas X feat. Elton John
  13. "E-Ticket," Elton John & Eddie Vedder
  14. "Finish Line," Elton John & Stevie Wonder
  15. "Stolen Car," Elton John & Stevie Nicks
  16. "I’m Not Gonna Miss You," Glen Campbell & Elton John

