Elton John joins Olly Alexander for sensational Pet Shop Boys cover at Brit Awards 2021

By Sian Moore

Elton John was accompanied by Years And Years frontman Olly Alexander for a breathtaking rendition of the Pet Shop Boys' 1987 hit.

Among the glitz and glamour of last night's annual Brit Awards was a stunning duet from Elton John and Olly Alexander.

Sitting behind a piano, the 74-year-old music legend joined the Years and Years frontman for a spine-tingling cover of the Pet Shop Boys' song 'It's a Sin'.

The special new release of the '80s song is in support of the Elton John AIDS Foundation, with 100% of the proceeds going towards supporting the communities who are most vulnerable to HIV.

Watch the full performance below.

Elton John joins Olly Alexander for sensational Pet Shop Boys' 'It's A Sin' cover. Picture: Getty

It was Elton's husband, David Furnish, who introduced the duet, telling the audience: "By fighting together, we've changed the world.

"Today, HIV is no longer a death sentence, now it’s a condition you can manage with just one pill a day. Medicine makes the virus undetectable, which means it's untransmittable.

He added: "So the fight goes on until we can banish stigma, ignorance, fear, and the virus itself forever."

Elton and Olly's performance was inspired by the Russell T. Davies TV series It's a Sin.

Read more: Heartbreaking moment Elton John broke down in tears on stage before being diagnosed with pneumonia

Elton and Olly's performance was inspired by the Russell T. Davies TV series It's a Sin. Picture: Getty

Elton John was accompanied by Years And Years frontman Olly Alexander for a breathtaking rendition of the Pet Shop Boys' 1987 hit. Picture: Getty

The sensational duet has been hailed as the highlight of the night for many.

"That was historic. A piece about HIV/Aids on prime time television during the #BRITs and one to break down stigma," one watcher tweeted.

Another described the performance as the "best live act on the BRITs" they'd ever seen.

Really glad I just turned on ITV because that performance of It's A Sin by Olly Alexander and Elton John was the best live act on the BRITs I've ever seen 👏 #brits2021 — Andrew Gentry (@andrewgentry_) May 11, 2021

That was historic. A piece about HIV/Aids on prime time television during the #BRITs and one to break down stigma, talking about U=U and then THAT performance from @eltonofficial and @alexander_olly ❤️ just incredible ❤️❤️ — Matt Crabb (@thisismattcrabb) May 11, 2021

Elton John and Olly Alexander - such a brilliant collaboration #brits2021 pic.twitter.com/ggQrGMPfez — Callum Stott (@Callum_Stott) May 11, 2021

Wow! @alexander_olly singing #ItsASin with Elton John, draped over the piano like a cabaret diva is pure queer pop perfection! Olly, this is ASTONISHING ❤️😍🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️😍❤️ #brits2021 #brits pic.twitter.com/ZnhmwuuVQY — Monty Moncrieff MBE (@MontyMoncrieff) May 11, 2021

Listen and download Elton and Olly's 'It's a Sin' single here.