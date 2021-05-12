Elton John joins Olly Alexander for sensational Pet Shop Boys cover at Brit Awards 2021

12 May 2021, 09:24

By Sian Moore

Elton John was accompanied by Years And Years frontman Olly Alexander for a breathtaking rendition of the Pet Shop Boys' 1987 hit.

Among the glitz and glamour of last night's annual Brit Awards was a stunning duet from Elton John and Olly Alexander.

Sitting behind a piano, the 74-year-old music legend joined the Years and Years frontman for a spine-tingling cover of the Pet Shop Boys' song 'It's a Sin'.

The special new release of the '80s song is in support of the Elton John AIDS Foundation, with 100% of the proceeds going towards supporting the communities who are most vulnerable to HIV.

Watch the full performance below.

Elton John joins Olly Alexander for sensational Pet Shop Boys' 'It's A Sin' cover. Picture: Getty

It was Elton's husband, David Furnish, who introduced the duet, telling the audience: "By fighting together, we've changed the world.

"Today, HIV is no longer a death sentence, now it’s a condition you can manage with just one pill a day. Medicine makes the virus undetectable, which means it's untransmittable. 

He added: "So the fight goes on until we can banish stigma, ignorance, fear, and the virus itself forever."

Elton and Olly's performance was inspired by the Russell T. Davies TV series It's a Sin.

Elton and Olly's performance was inspired by the Russell T. Davies TV series It's a Sin. Picture: Getty
Elton John was accompanied by Years And Years frontman Olly Alexander for a breathtaking rendition of the Pet Shop Boys' 1987 hit. Picture: Getty

The sensational duet has been hailed as the highlight of the night for many.

"That was historic. A piece about HIV/Aids on prime time television during the #BRITs and one to break down stigma," one watcher tweeted.

Another described the performance as the "best live act on the BRITs" they'd ever seen.

Listen and download Elton and Olly's 'It's a Sin' single here.

