It's a Sin soundtrack: All the fantastic music in the hit Channel 4 TV drama starring Olly Alexander
29 January 2021, 13:30
It's a Sin has already become one of the most critically-acclaimed TV shows of 2021.
The Channel 4 drama stars Years & Years singer Olly Alexander, Stephen Fry and Neil Patrick Harris, and follows three 18-year-olds who move to London in 1981, and have their lives changed forever by the AIDS crisis.
One (of many) reasons we love the show is its fantastic soundtrack, full to the brim of '80s classics.
So, in case you were wondering what songs appear in each episode, here's your handy guide. Also, make sure to check out Years & Years' incredible piano cover of 'It's a Sin' by Pet Shop Boys.
Episode 1:
OMD - Enola Gay
Kelly Marie - Feels Like I'm in Love
Soft Cell - Tainted Love
The Teardrop Explodes - Reward
Royal Philharmonic Orchestra and Louis Clark - Hooked on Classics Parts 1 & 2
Toni Basil - Mickey
Blondie - Call Me
Bad Manners - Nee Nee Na Na Na Na Nu Nu
Bronski Beat - Smalltown Boy
Episode 2:
Barry Manilow - One Voice
Wizzard - I Wish It Could be Christmas Everyday
Joy Division - Love Will Tear Us Apart
Hazell Dean - Whatever I Do (Wherever I Go)
Culture Club - Karma Chameleon
Patrick Cowley & Sylvester - Do You Wanna Funk?
Carmel - More More More
Gwen Guthrie - Peanut Butter
Kim Wilde - Kids in America
The Flying Pickets - Only You
Laura Branigan - Gloria
Episode 3:
Erasure - Oh L'amour
Bronski Beat & Marc Almond - I Feel Love
Wham! - Freedom
Divine - You Think You're a Man
Queen - Who Wants to Live Forever
Episode 4:
Eurythmics - Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)
Yazz - The Only Way is Up
Pet Shop Boys - It's a Sin
Belinda Carlisle - Heaven is a Place on Earth
Episode 5:
Kate Bush - Running Up that Hill
Ronnie Hilton - A Windmill in Old Amsterdam
Penguin Cafe Orchestra - Telephone and Rubber Band
It's a Sin Cast - Roll Out the Barrell
REM - Everybody Hurts