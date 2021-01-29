It's a Sin soundtrack: All the fantastic music in the hit Channel 4 TV drama starring Olly Alexander

By Tom Eames

It's a Sin has already become one of the most critically-acclaimed TV shows of 2021.

The Channel 4 drama stars Years & Years singer Olly Alexander, Stephen Fry and Neil Patrick Harris, and follows three 18-year-olds who move to London in 1981, and have their lives changed forever by the AIDS crisis.

One (of many) reasons we love the show is its fantastic soundtrack, full to the brim of '80s classics.

It's a Sin on Channel 4. Picture: Channel 4

So, in case you were wondering what songs appear in each episode, here's your handy guide. Also, make sure to check out Years & Years' incredible piano cover of 'It's a Sin' by Pet Shop Boys.

Episode 1:

OMD - Enola Gay

Kelly Marie - Feels Like I'm in Love

Soft Cell - Tainted Love

The Teardrop Explodes - Reward

Royal Philharmonic Orchestra and Louis Clark - Hooked on Classics Parts 1 & 2

Toni Basil - Mickey

Blondie - Call Me

Bad Manners - Nee Nee Na Na Na Na Nu Nu

Bronski Beat - Smalltown Boy

Episode 2:

Barry Manilow - One Voice

Wizzard - I Wish It Could be Christmas Everyday

Joy Division - Love Will Tear Us Apart

Hazell Dean - Whatever I Do (Wherever I Go)

Culture Club - Karma Chameleon

Patrick Cowley & Sylvester - Do You Wanna Funk?

Carmel - More More More

Gwen Guthrie - Peanut Butter

Kim Wilde - Kids in America

The Flying Pickets - Only You

Laura Branigan - Gloria

Episode 3:

Erasure - Oh L'amour

Bronski Beat & Marc Almond - I Feel Love

Wham! - Freedom

Divine - You Think You're a Man

Queen - Who Wants to Live Forever

Episode 4:

Eurythmics - Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)

Yazz - The Only Way is Up

Pet Shop Boys - It's a Sin

Belinda Carlisle - Heaven is a Place on Earth

Episode 5:

Kate Bush - Running Up that Hill

Ronnie Hilton - A Windmill in Old Amsterdam

Penguin Cafe Orchestra - Telephone and Rubber Band

It's a Sin Cast - Roll Out the Barrell

REM - Everybody Hurts