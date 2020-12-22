Roy Wood: What is the Wizzard singer up to now?

On Air Now
22 December 2020
He's behind one of the most popular Christmas songs of all time, but what else is he famous for?
Roy Wood was one of the driving forces of glam rock in the UK back in the 1970s, and returns every Christmas thanks Wizzard's biggest hit 'I Wish It Could be Christmas Everyday'.
Here's all the big facts about the legendary singer-songwriter:
Roy Wood is an English singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist.
He was co-founder of the Move, Electric Light Orchestra and Wizzard.
He left ELO in 1972, while they were recording their second album, and soon formed Wizzard, the band which he became most well known for.
By the late 1970s, Wizzard had split, but Roy Wood has continued making music ever since under various guises.
Roy Wood has scored success with songs via a number of bands, including:
With The Move: 'Flowers in the Rain', 'Fire Brigade'
With Wizzard: 'See My Baby Jive', 'I Wish It Could Be Christmas Everyday'
Solo: 'Forever'
Roy Wood was born on November 8, 1946. He celebrated his 74th birthday in 2020.
He was born in Kitts Green, Birmingham.
#happythanksgiving to my wonderful daughter Holly & her family in #NewYork x pic.twitter.com/Gmo3SMG6Jp— Roy Wood (@DrRoyWood) November 26, 2015
Roy Wood has a daughter named Holly, and has been married twice. In 1970, he married his partner Maureen.
In 2017, he told the Express: “I spent five years with Wizzard, followed by the Wizzo Band, and then 20 years on solo work, writing, producing, doing university gigs and recording under my own name. I started the Roy Wood Rock & Roll Band in 2011 and it means a lot to me.
“I moved to the Peak District in 1997 and I love it. I simply wanted somewhere with enough space to build my recording studio."
The same year, he was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as part of the original lineup of ELO.
He added: “Whenever I’m walking around a big supermarket at Christmas and 'I Wish It Could Be Christmas Everyday' is playing, people stop to chat and ask for an autograph. They still remember me!"
In December 2018, Wood and his band's touring equipment worth £100,000 was stolen, after a raid at a warehouse in Leeds. Thankfully, the police later recovered the van and equipment in East Ardsley.