Roy Wood: What is the Wizzard singer up to now?

22 December 2020, 12:58

Roy Wood Of Wizzard
Picture: Getty

By Tom Eames

He's behind one of the most popular Christmas songs of all time, but what else is he famous for?

Roy Wood was one of the driving forces of glam rock in the UK back in the 1970s, and returns every Christmas thanks Wizzard's biggest hit 'I Wish It Could be Christmas Everyday'.

Here's all the big facts about the legendary singer-songwriter:

  1. Who is Roy Wood?

    Roy Wood is an English singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist.

    He was co-founder of the Move, Electric Light Orchestra and Wizzard.

    He left ELO in 1972, while they were recording their second album, and soon formed Wizzard, the band which he became most well known for.

    By the late 1970s, Wizzard had split, but Roy Wood has continued making music ever since under various guises.

  2. Roy Wood songs: What are his biggest hits?

    Roy Wood has scored success with songs via a number of bands, including:

    With The Move: 'Flowers in the Rain', 'Fire Brigade'

    With Wizzard: 'See My Baby Jive', 'I Wish It Could Be Christmas Everyday'

    Solo: 'Forever'

  3. Roy Wood age: How old is he?

    Roy Wood was born on November 8, 1946. He celebrated his 74th birthday in 2020.

    He was born in Kitts Green, Birmingham.

  4. Roy Wood wife: Is he married?

    Roy Wood has a daughter named Holly, and has been married twice. In 1970, he married his partner Maureen.

  5. What is Roy Wood doing now?

    Roy Wood in 2010
    Roy Wood in 2010. Picture: PA

    In 2017, he told the Express: “I spent five years with Wizzard, followed by the Wizzo Band, and then 20 years on solo work, writing, producing, doing university gigs and recording under my own name. I started the Roy Wood Rock & Roll Band in 2011 and it means a lot to me.

    “I moved to the Peak District in 1997 and I love it. I simply wanted somewhere with enough space to build my recording studio."

    The same year, he was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as part of the original lineup of ELO.

    He added: “Whenever I’m walking around a big supermarket at Christmas and 'I Wish It Could Be Christmas Everyday' is playing, people stop to chat and ask for an autograph. They still remember me!"

    In December 2018, Wood and his band's touring equipment worth £100,000 was stolen, after a raid at a warehouse in Leeds. Thankfully, the police later recovered the van and equipment in East Ardsley.

The Story of...
Song Lists
Quizzes
Music News
Interviews

Must Read on Smooth

See more Must Read on Smooth

How TikTok is introducing a new generation to George Michael, Queen and other icons

How TikTok is introducing a new generation to George Michael, Queen and other icons
Naomi Aye, 12, was appearing on France's 2020 series of The Voice Kids when she gave the incredible performance of 'Bohemian Rhapsody'

The Voice Kids: Girl, 12, channels Freddie Mercury with spine-tingling rendition of Queen's 'Bohemian Rhapsody'
Barry Gibb and Maurice Gibb's daughter singing her father's favourite Bee Gees song 'How Can You Mend a Broken Heart', is a moment they'll treasure forever.

Barry Gibb inviting Maurice's daughter on stage for duet of 'How Can You Mend a Broken Heart' is so moving
Christmas songs

The 30 best Christmas songs of all time, ranked

It's not everyday you get a line-up of an era's legends all on one stage, but that's exactly what happened one cold January day in 1979. Pictured (L to R) Barry Gibb, Olivia Newton-John, Andy Gibb, Rod Stewart

The day ABBA, Bee Gees, Olivia Newton-John, Rod Stewart and Andy Gibb sang a staggering medley
Jennifer Grey and Patrick Swayze

Where are the cast of Dirty Dancing now?

Latest Features

See more Latest Features

We said goodbye to Kenny Rogers, Sean Connery and Caroline Flack in 2020

Celebrity deaths in 2020: Paying tribute to the stars we've lost this year

Music

Grease

Where are the cast of Grease now over 40 years later?

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang

Where are the cast of Chitty Chitty Bang Bang now?

Tom Jones was recording a special Christmas episode of his hugely successful TV series This Is Tom Jones with Ella Fitzgerald in December of 1970, when the beautiful moment took place.

Tom Jones singing ‘I’ll Be Home For Christmas’ as Ella Fitzgerald watches on is so beautiful

Tom Jones

Shakin Stevens quiz

QUIZ: How well do you know the lyrics to 'Merry Christmas Everyone' by Shakin' Stevens?

Quizzes

Neil Diamond set the challenge a few weeks ago and from November 20 to December 4 asked fans worldwide to submit videos through a specially made website.

Neil Diamond has released a global singalong video of 'Sweet Caroline' and it’s so moving

Neil Diamond