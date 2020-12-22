Roy Wood: What is the Wizzard singer up to now?

By the late 1970s, Wizzard had split, but Roy Wood has continued making music ever since under various guises.

He left ELO in 1972, while they were recording their second album, and soon formed Wizzard, the band which he became most well known for.

He was co-founder of the Move, Electric Light Orchestra and Wizzard.

With Wizzard: 'See My Baby Jive', 'I Wish It Could Be Christmas Everyday'

Roy Wood was born on November 8, 1946. He celebrated his 74th birthday in 2020.

Roy Wood has a daughter named Holly, and has been married twice. In 1970, he married his partner Maureen.

What is Roy Wood doing now?

Roy Wood in 2010. Picture: PA

In 2017, he told the Express: “I spent five years with Wizzard, followed by the Wizzo Band, and then 20 years on solo work, writing, producing, doing university gigs and recording under my own name. I started the Roy Wood Rock & Roll Band in 2011 and it means a lot to me.

“I moved to the Peak District in 1997 and I love it. I simply wanted somewhere with enough space to build my recording studio."

The same year, he was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as part of the original lineup of ELO.

He added: “Whenever I’m walking around a big supermarket at Christmas and 'I Wish It Could Be Christmas Everyday' is playing, people stop to chat and ask for an autograph. They still remember me!"

In December 2018, Wood and his band's touring equipment worth £100,000 was stolen, after a raid at a warehouse in Leeds. Thankfully, the police later recovered the van and equipment in East Ardsley.