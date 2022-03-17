What happened to 'The Only Way is Up' singer Yazz?
17 March 2022, 19:30
Yazz became one of the biggest pop stars of 1988, when her dance track 'The Only Way is Up' soared to the top of the charts.
But what has Yazz been up to since? Here's a quick catchup...
Who is Yazz?
Real name Yasmin Evans, Yazz is a British singer, best known for her 1988 dance track, 'The Only Way Is Up'.
Most of her records were credited to 'Yazz & The Plastic Population'.
What are her other songs?
Yazz first found success as a featured vocalist on 'Doctorin' the House', a number six hit for Coldcut in 1988.
Later that year, she scored the biggest hit of the year with the number one single 'The Only Way is Up'.
She followed this up the number two hit 'Stand Up For Your Love Rights', while 'Fine Time' reached number nine.
Her final top 40 hit was her Aswad duet 'How Long' in 1993.
How old is Yazz?
Yazz celebrated her 61st birthday in 2021.
She was born in Shepherd's Bush, London, to a Jamaican father and English mother.
What is she up to now?
By the late 1990s, Yazz reevaluated her life and career, and had separated from her former manager and husband Jazz Summers, with whom she had a daughter named Rio in 1990.
She eventually became devoted to the Christian faith, saying that she decided to "turn her life over to Christ".
In 2008, she released the album Running Back to You, which documented her spiritual journey and her new-found Christian faith.
She has been based in Spain for several years, and according to her Instagram, she now works as a teacher.
In 2018, she made her British TV comeback, performing her most famous song on This Morning to mark the 30th anniversary of both the TV show and track.