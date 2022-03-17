What happened to 'The Only Way is Up' singer Yazz?

Yazz became one of the biggest pop stars of 1988, when her dance track 'The Only Way is Up' soared to the top of the charts.

But what has Yazz been up to since? Here's a quick catchup...

Who is Yazz? Real name Yasmin Evans, Yazz is a British singer, best known for her 1988 dance track, 'The Only Way Is Up'. Most of her records were credited to 'Yazz & The Plastic Population'.

What are her other songs? Yazz first found success as a featured vocalist on 'Doctorin' the House', a number six hit for Coldcut in 1988. Later that year, she scored the biggest hit of the year with the number one single 'The Only Way is Up'. She followed this up the number two hit 'Stand Up For Your Love Rights', while 'Fine Time' reached number nine. Her final top 40 hit was her Aswad duet 'How Long' in 1993.