Years and Years have covered 'It's a Sin' by Pet Shop Boys for TV drama and it's beautiful

25 January 2021, 16:32

Years and Years' Olly Alexander has covered Pet Shop Boys
Years and Years' Olly Alexander has covered Pet Shop Boys. Picture: BBC/Channel 4

By Tom Eames

The Pet Shop Boys knew a thing or two when it came to putting their own stamp on covering a classic song.

Case and point: their cover of 'Always On My Mind' by Elvis Presley remains one of the greatest cover versions of all time.

While Neil Tennant and Chris Lowe opted for an uptempo take on the classic ballad, Years and Years have done the opposite on a Pet Shop Boys anthem.

Singer Olly Alexander stars in the critically-acclaimed Channel 4 drama - also titled It's a Sin - and to mark the premiere, he released a cover of the song with his band last week.

Listen to the version below:

The new cover is a stunning solo piano version of the classic synth-pop track, and a portion of the proceeds from the song will go to the George House Trust charity.

Talking about the charity’s work, Olly tweeted: “a portion of the proceeds will be donated to George House Trust an incredible charity that have been providing HIV support, advice and advocacy services to improve health outcomes since 1985.”

Read more: The 10 greatest Pet Shop Boys songs, ranked

Written by Russell T Davies, It's a Sin follows five 18-year-olds who move to London in 1981, where their lives are turned upside down by the AIDS crisis.

The Pet Shop Boys are fans of the new version of their song, describing the cover as "beautiful" on social media.

The original song went to number one in 1987, and was inspired by feeling Tennant had got from his time at the Catholic St Cuthbert's High School in Newcastle upon Tyne.

Tennant explained that he ended up feeling that everything he had done or was going to do was a sin. He wrote the lyrics about his emotions in a moment of frustration and anger.

Read more: The Story of... 'West End Girls' by Pet Shop Boys

However, he said that it wasn't meant to be something serious: "People took it really seriously; the song was written in about 15 minutes, and was intended as a camp joke and it wasn’t something I consciously took very seriously.

"Sometimes I wonder if there was more to it than I thought at the time. But the local parish priest in Newcastle delivered a sermon on it, and reflected on how the Church changed from the promise of a ghastly hell to the message of love."

The Story of...
Song Lists
Quizzes
Music News
Interviews

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

The songwriter from Hertfordshire, James Robb, gave a soulful rendition of the Sting song on The Voice this past weekend (January 23)

The Voice UK: Big break for 27-year-old songwriter after flawless cover of Sting's 'Shape Of My Heart'

The Voice

The Bee Gees are renown for their songwriting skills and crowd-pleasing vocals and one performance in 1993 showcased their acoustic harmonies to the max.

The Bee Gees' flawless harmonies during a live MTV performance in 1993 is a lost masterpiece

Bee Gees

Tony Banks, Phil Collins and Mike Rutherford say they are rescheduling their 2021 The Last Domino? tour dates from April 2021 to September 2021.

Genesis announce rescheduled dates for 2021 Last Domino UK tour – all the ticket details
John Legend gave a mesmerising performance of Nina Simone's famous song 'Feeling Good' on NBC's Celebrating America TV special.

John Legend's haunting version of Nina Simone's 'Feeling Good' at the inauguration was sensational

John Legend

Taking to her personal facebook page, Dolly Parton, 75, penned a heartfelt letter to her brother and saying that she and her family and 'grieving his loss'. The pair pictured in 2015

Dolly Parton confirms heartbreaking news her beloved brother Randy Parton has died, aged 67

Dolly Parton

Must Read on Smooth

See more Must Read on Smooth

Gary Barlow's Smooth Sessions

Smooth Sessions: Watch Gary Barlow's exclusive free virtual gig now!
How TikTok is introducing a new generation to George Michael, Queen and other icons

How TikTok is introducing a new generation to George Michael, Queen and other icons
1980s love songs

The 20 greatest love songs of the 1980s, ranked

Bee Gees star Barry Gibb and singing sensation Barbra Streisand were presenting a Grammy Award when the Australian sex symbol gently kissed the Funny Girl star as the world watched on.

When Barry Gibb tenderly kissed Barbra Streisand live on stage at the 1981 Grammy Awards
Naomi Aye, 12, was appearing on France's 2020 series of The Voice Kids when she gave the incredible performance of 'Bohemian Rhapsody'

The Voice Kids: Girl, 12, channels Freddie Mercury with spine-tingling rendition of Queen's 'Bohemian Rhapsody'
Jennifer Grey and Patrick Swayze

Where are the cast of Dirty Dancing now?